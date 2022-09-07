This is the already official boyfriend of Ana de Armas and millionaire vice president of Tinder

While others have Tinder accounts, he fills their accounts thanks to the popular dating app. Years ago he made a “match” in person with the Cuban actress and they have just made their relationship official after being seen together in Venice.

Ana de Armas (34) has many reasons to be happy. The one that in her day was one of the protagonists of the Spanish series The intershiptoday triumphs already beyond our borders and next September 8 will release a new film. This is Blonde, a film where she plays the mythical actress Marilyn Monroe and which has been directed by Andrew Dominik. Based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the film explores the figure of the sex symbols American under a contemporary prism.

However, beyond premiering her film, the actress has given another good news to her fans on the red carpet in Venice. After a year of rumors and speculation, She has been seen with her boyfriend, businessman Paul Boukadakis (38). A relationship that was known in their environment, but had never been confirmed. The couple appeared at the festival holding hands and smiling, showing his love to camera. During their days of stay in the Italian city, the couple also was photographed in various corners enjoying the moment.

As confirmed, the businessman and vice president of Tinder Paul Boukadakis came into the life of Ana de Armas after she ended her relationship with Ben Affleck. A break that was very hard for both ex-boyfriends, who realized that they had different plans for the future and could not endure the media stress surrounding their courtship. Now the protagonist of no time to die is shown in public with his new love just a month after Affleck’s wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

Who is Paul Boukadakis?

At 38 years old, Paul Boukadakis he is an attractive millionaire who has founded several companies until he achieved his fortune, estimated at 13 million dollars. Born in 1984 in Tulsa (Oklahoma), he studied at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Passionate about cinema and brother of actor, screenwriter and film director, Joey Boukadakiscontinued his business career in the city of stars. Although he also had a brief career as an actor and producer in short films and miniseries.

In 2010, at the age of 26, he decided to focus on founding his first company, On Air Streaming, an audiovisual platform for videos and music. Later, I created another similar company called ferries that he would manage to sell after a year. With the money achieved, he joined his partner Chris Shaheen to develop the startup Wheel, which was born in 2015 and consisted of a collaborative application to share videos. Headquartered in Santa Monica and with just four employees, it achieved rock-bottom success when in 2017 Tinder decided to acquire it for four million dollars.

At that time, Briand Norgand, owner of the popular dating app, requested Boukadakis’s services as Vice President in charge of Special Actions. Charge that he accepted and holds to this day. For work reasons, the executive lives in Austin (Texas) and has to travel to Los Angeles to see his girlfriend. With her shares a passion for music, cinema and the ambition to succeed.