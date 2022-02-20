this is the alternative I use to listen to music

Years ago, I decided to leave Spotify to give one of its great alternatives a try. It has a free 30-day trial, I’ll tell you why you should try it.

Spotify is the most popular music streaming platform in the world. However, This is not the one I use daily to listen to music. Years ago I chose to leave Spotify to switch to one of the hottest alternatives at the time: tide.

The Norwegian streaming service rose to fame in 2015 after being acquired by the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Madonna and Daft Punk. They promised a exceptional audio quality and more interesting subscription plans under the banner “Tidal4All”, and that’s where I launched myself to try it some time later. The sensations had to be good, because I am still using this streaming service. If you are looking for an alternative to Spotify, then I tell you what are the characteristics that I like the most by Tidal. eye, because it has 30 days free trial.

Tidal, the alternative to Spotify that I have been using for years

Tidal is a music streaming platform that gained special relevance after the purchase of rapper Jay-Z in 2015. I it took me a little longer to join, it would be around 2017but I haven’t been back to Spotify since that time.

The first aspect that made me fall in love with Tidal was audio qualitybecause the songs are available in Master quality (2304-9216 Kbps). For this reason, Tidal defines itself as the ideal platform for audiophiles. This Master quality is reserved for the HiFi Plus plan, the highest of all, which also gives access to other formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio. On occasions I have tried this Audio 360 and the truth is that it facilitates a more immersive experience when listening to our favorite songs.

What is aptX HD audio technology and which phones incorporate it

If you don’t want to pay the higher subscription plan -we’ll talk about prices later-, the available audio quality is Hi-Fi (1411Kbps). This FLAC lossless audio format is also a real joy, as it allows us to enjoy the music with a great quality of details. For this reason, Tidal is one of the best services in which you can consume Lossless music.

Another aspect for which I use this streaming service is its extensive catalogue, made up of more than 80 million songs. No matter what topic I’m looking for, I always find it easily. In addition, I can also see directly video clips, concerts of my favorite artists and access thousands of playlists and radio stations.

Before Spotify showed the theme credits, this feature was already available on Tidal. In fact, I often use it to check which artists are behind my favorite songs. If I click on the name of any of them, I can see all their work. In addition, Tidal already has the famous tool “Letters”which has also become one of the ones I use the most every day.

When using Tidal, I do it through the application for Android and its program for Windows. To date, I have had no problems with any of them, they offer very good performance. It is in the mobile app where he has added another function that I love, “My activity”, which tells me about the artists I listen to the most month by month without having to wait until the end of the year, as is the case with Spotify Wrapped.

Lastly, I’m also thankful that Tidal let me group my playlists in different folders to give them some order. After using it all these years, I have already built up my music library, and for this reason, it would be difficult to switch everything to another music streaming platform without incurring some losses along the way.

As for Tidal subscription plans, currently in Spain you can choose between two different options: HiFi, for 9.99 euros per monthand HiFi Plus, for 19.99 euros per month. Both plans have a 30 day free trial and no ads. Be careful, because at the end of 2021 Tidal added a free plan in usa, so it could soon extend this alternative to other countries. If you want more information, you can find it in the Prices section of the Tidal website.

Without a doubt, if you like to listen to music on this type of platform, I strongly recommend you give tidal a try. You have 30 free days to try your HiFi Plus plan and enjoy that Master audio quality. If you attach importance to sound quality when listening to music, maybe you don’t want to go back to Spotify.

Related topics: Apps, Android Apps, Free Apps, Spotify

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!