this is the amount of physical exercise that must be performed to stimulate it

Without a doubt an inevitable part of the aging process is memory loss, however, some scientists say that this attenuation can be reduced.

Specifically, the hippocampus is a vital area for learning and memory, and is particularly sensitive to stress; what’s more, As people age, this is one of the first areas to be negatively affected. In Alzheimer’s disease, this worsening is even more evident, according to the portal lucid life, in their health and wellness section.

It should be remembered that in the past, studies have shown that physical exercise can improve certain aspects of cognitive ability and improve memory performance. Additionally, adults who are more physically active tend to have greater hippocampal function.

One study found that those who exercised four hours after their learning session retained better information two days later. – Photo: Gettyimages

A study carried out by Van Dongen, Kersten, Wagner, Morris and Fernández, in 2016, cited by ISEP University, evaluated the effects of a single session of physical exercise on memory consolidation and long-term memory after having studied.

The research involved 72 subjects who learned 90 associations between images and locations for 40 minutes before being randomly assigned to one of three groups: one exercised right away; the second, four hours later, and the third did not do any sport, according to Journal of Neurology.

The physical exercise consisted of 35 minutes of training interval cycling at an intensity up to 80% of maximum heart rate. After 48 hours, the study participants came back to show what they remembered while undergoing a brain MRI, according to Journal of Neurology.

The researchers found that those who exercised four hours after their learning session retained better information two days later than those who exercised immediately or those who remained sedentary.

Furthermore, “brain imaging showed that exercise over a period of time was associated with more accurate representations in the hippocampus, an area relevant to learning and memory,” according to the study.

From these results, the researchers concluded that physical exercise optimizes memory capacity, especially if this activity is carried out in a specific time interval and not immediately after learning.

Another study by a team from the University of California, Irvine, and the University of Tsukuba in Japan, ran some experiments to see if exercise could improve memory in a shorter time — minutes instead of days or weeks.

The researchers explain that it is possible that brain cell growth is activated by exercise, but there may be a shorter mechanism involved in the process. Although, they wanted to identify any measurable improvement in brain activity related to memory in the first few minutes after mild exercise.

Their findings were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. where 36 healthy young adult participants did exercise for just 10 minutes (light intensity exercise). The team then used high-resolution MRI to detect any changes in brain activity.

Neuroimaging showed better connectivity between the dentate gyrus, which is part of the hippocampus and is thought to play a role in episodic memory storagea, and the areas of the cortex involved in detailed memory processing.

Furthermore, when the researchers administered a memory recall test to the participants, increased connectivity was associated with better memory performance. The 10-minute exercise period showed results immediately after completion.