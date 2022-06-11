This is the Ana de Armas film that “will offend the whole world”, according to its director

since we knew that Anne of Arms was focused on a new project in which she would be in charge of embodying one of the great myths in the history of cinema, Marilyn Monroe, we are counting down the hours to find out a little more about this film. Despite not having been released, it has been a regular topic of conversation among the followers of the actress, her director, Andrew and Dominicand the writer of the book on which the film is based, Joyce Carol Oates.

‘Blonde’ It will be the homonymous title of this film, which will soon arrive on Netflix and promises to be one of the most talked about when it finally premieres on the platform, a time for which a date has not yet been set. What is known is that it will be the first film on the platform rated for people over 17 years of age, which indicates that its footage could include some scenes not recommended for minors.

Ana de Armas, on the set of the movie ‘Blonde’ | GTRES

To delve a little more into the plot of the film, the alleged scenes of sexual content that it integrates and the surprising rating of Netflix, the director has granted an interview to Vulture, where he has acknowledged that he is not too much in agreement with this decision of the platform. “He thought we hadn’t crossed the line,” explained Dominik, who has acknowledged that the film could have worked very well in full swing of #MeToo.

-Ana de Armas will bring Marilyn Monroe uncensored to Netflix

-The Marilyn Monroe of Ana de Armas will not be as we expected

“If it had come out a few years ago, just when the movement arrived, it would have been an expression of all that. I think we are now at a time when people are not sure where their limits are,” said the filmmaker, who has come to recognize that the film “will offend the whole world” because it is a tape “that has a moral”. “It moves in an ambiguous territory and it doesn’t make things very clear, contrary to what people would like,” he stressed.

Adrien Brody and Ana de Armas, on the set of ‘Blonde’ | Ability Films / GTRES

With this, he has taken the opportunity to remember that the life of the actress of ‘With skirts and crazy’ “was on the limit”, something that we have been able to verify in the documentary recently released on Netflix, ‘The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The unpublished tapes ‘ (2022). For that reason, he has insisted that her work demanded a certain degree of rawness and reality. “Do you want to see the version with blemishes, warts and all or a colored version?” has wondered.

Finally, she has remembered the origins of the actress, which are also presented in this documentary and in each of her biographies, since she was an orphan girl who went through many families and he became “the most wanted person in the world”. “The idea for ‘Blonde’ centers on a child drama with misconceptions that carries over into her adult life and she [Marilyn] see that life through the lens of those ideas.”