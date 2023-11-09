This is the anti-blemish serum you should be using after 40

Believe it or not, adult acne exists. About 40% of women develop acne between the ages of 25-40. This isn’t just an adolescent issue, it affects more people than we thought. Since these are not isolated cases, there are many treatments to reduce it.

The best thing for adult acne is to always visit a dermatologist. Specialized doctors can help us treat more effectively

It's true that if your acne is mild, you can probably treat it right at home.

There are many products to treat adult acne. All of these are usually lightweight, with a gel-like texture and help control excess sebum and imperfections. But why does acne usually appear in adults? What factors increase the chances of suffering from it?

Why does acne appear in adults?



Adult acne may appear due to changes in hormonal levels, such as during the menstrual cycle, pregnancy, menopause, or due to conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Also due to other factors like genetics.

Of course, lifestyle habits also contribute to a greater likelihood of suffering from acne. Pollution and moisture can clog pores

Contribute to the appearance of imperfections, Just like lack of cleaning or excessive cleaning can make acne worse. Similarly, aggressive exfoliation can cause skin irritation.

Serum to treat blemishes after acne breakouts in adults



After acne treatment, or after the appearance of acne; Now is the time to continue taking care of your skin. One of the serums we recommend for people over 40 to correct imperfections is a serum that also has anti-aging properties.

Singuladerm

we talk about

Radiant Corrective Serum. This is a serum that you can find in pharmacies and it helps control sebum in the skin. Furthermore, it reduces the size of pores and treats blemishes. It also works to prevent spots and blemishes from appearing.

This serum is commonly used to control blemishes that appear with adult acne. It can be used both day and night. Additionally, it is indicated for blemishes resulting from hormonal acne. It is true that it is a somewhat overpriced product, but it is worth a try.

Singuladerm Radiant Anti-Blemish Serum (39.90 euros)



Dr.



It is very easy to apply, and you just need to apply it on the treated area twice a day. Always apply after normal cleansing of your face and before applying your daily cream, day or night. It is important that you do not forget to apply sunscreen afterward.

Another highly recommended serum for treating skin imperfections is

Seasonal Brand. It is a serum which

99% natural ingredients, It is a treatment formulated with niacinamide, lactic acid and bakuchiol that helps improve the appearance of blemishes and visibly reduce imperfections.

Seasonal Anti-Blemish Serum (26.99 euros).



Dr.



Both serums are specific

treat skin problems Like flaws. Once your skin becomes smoother, more unified and healthy, you can alternatively use other types of serums. It is true that they are somewhat expensive, but they directly help to take care of the skin in a more concrete way.