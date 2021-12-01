It is always said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This statement will certainly be confirmed by doctors. We limit ourselves to saying that it is certainly, like all other meals, an important moment in the routine of so many of us. Precisely for this reason, therefore, it is essential to choose what to eat and how to spend it. Starting the day on the right foot, in fact, could give us a considerable hand.

This is the antioxidant-rich breakfast that could help with high cholesterol and heart-friendly

Today we will explain how to make a really tasty date smoothie. In fact, this is the antioxidant-rich breakfast that could help against high cholesterol and heart-friendly. Perhaps not everyone is aware of it, but dates are much more than just tasty fruits. In fact, they have some really interesting properties. In addition to being rich in antioxidants, this food could help us keep blood cholesterol levels in check. So, certainly, this information could not go unnoticed. Not to mention the banana, rich in potassium and substances useful for our health. And finally, buffalo milk which, as Humanitas also reports, is very good for the bones and also for the heart. Therefore, this ingredient will certainly be essential for our breakfast. And, to make it happen, we will simply need:

3 dates;

1 banana;

1 glass of buffalo milk.

And now let’s see how to assemble these ingredients to create a delicious smoothie that will start the day on the right foot and give us strength and energy.

Here’s how to prepare the drink that will give your day a whole new flavor

First, we blend the dates in a blender after cutting them into small pieces. We pour, together with our fruits, also the glass of buffalo milk. We continue to blend until we see that the two ingredients are perfectly blended with each other. After a few seconds, we also add the banana, obviously previously cut into small cubes, so as to make it easy to blend. Then we wait to see all the foods combine with each other, creating a thick and amalgamated liquid. When this goal is achieved, we pour it all into a glass and, if we want to give more flavor to the drink, add another couple of banana pieces on top. And here our smoothie is ready to be consumed.

