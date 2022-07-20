This is the basic ability that deactivates when we sleep so we can rest

Sleep is one of those physiological phenomena that fascinates scientists and about which there are still many mysteries to unravel. It is a state in which we no longer comply with some of the points that we consider fundamental to the consciousnessbut in which at the same time we experience something somewhat similar.

The complex art of observing the brain

In order to better understand what happens in our bodies when we dream, scientists continue to study various details of the process. In this line, a work carried out by Israeli researchers and published in the prestigious scientific media Nature Neuroscience has found another of the features of that complex reality that we call consciousness that turns off during sleep. It is about the ability to process sound and identify its source.





Obviously, it is not easy to observe in detail what happens in the brain of people, neither during wakefulness nor during sleep. Recording certain forms of activity of this organ requires quite invasive imaging procedures, such as the implantation of electrodes. This team of scientists, however, decided take advantage of other research that was being carried out on patients with epilepsy, for which electrodes had indeed been implanted in the brain of these people in order to collect data on their brain activity for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Thus, these patients volunteered to participate in an experiment designed to measure this activity when they were exposed to sound stimuli during sleep, and compare it with what happened during wakefulness. The approach, therefore, allowed the authors to observe the differences in activity in the cerebral cortex when the subjects were in different phases of sleep or awake.

Thus, over eight years, the researchers played sounds to patients through speakers placed near their bed, collecting data from 700 neurons in total (about 50 per patient).





A marker of consciousness

Using this methodology, they observed that, contrary to what was previously thought, the brain does not stop perceiving sounds during sleep (nor does it diminish its perception), but that auditory signals continue to provoke responses to the level of those found in wakefulness. The difference, instead, is in the nature of those responses.

What leads the authors to conclude that this fundamental difference exists is that the brain’s response to sound during sleep, despite being similar in intensity to that recorded in the awake patient, was different in one key respect: the alpha-beta waves (waves between 10 and 30hz), indicative of the analysis that allows the brain to recognize sounds, identify their source and decide which ones are relevant.

Based on this, they argue that during sleep, although the brain certainly seems to perceive soundsthose processes that allow us to attend to them, identify them and differentiate them are deactivated.





Of course, this research adds to our still incomplete understanding of what happens in the brain during sleep. The implications go further, however: the researchers, for example, point out that by indicating a qualitative difference between conscious and unconscious brain activity, this method could be used to find out when a person is really consciousfor example in instances such as severe dementia, anesthesia or coma.

References

Hayat H, Marmelshtein A, Krom AJ et al. Reduced neural feedback signaling despite robust neuron and gamma auditory responses during human sleep.. Nat Neurosci 25, 935–943 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41593-022-01107-4.