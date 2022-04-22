This is the beauty secret shared by Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian to look younger

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston share a beauty secret capable of firming tissues and erasing wrinkles without the need to go through the operating room. The technique of cosmetic facelift is very effective and makes faces look rejuvenated and practically free from the signs of age.

The facelift is a technique of aesthetic medicine, which must be performed by a specialist doctorwhich consists of rejuvenating the face through infiltrations of various materials (threads, hyaluronic acid, collagen inducers, etc.), in order to reposition volumes, fill in deep wrinkles, redensify the tissue and even act on the deepest levels such as bones and ligaments.

said technique does not require an operating roombut yes from a previous diagnosis and the hands of a professional, who will recommend the best products that can be used on the face of each patient less aggressive and invasive than with a aesthetic operation.

The effect of cosmetic lifting can last up to 24 months on young skin (35 to 45 years old) and 12 to 18 months on mature skin (ages 50 and up), as published in Vogue magazine.

The cost of this procedure varies according to the specialists consulted and the materials they use, although its average price ranges between 17 thousand and 41 thousand pesos.

Lifting effect at home

Although not all women have the economic possibility of undergoing a professional cosmetic facelift, there is a device on the market capable of performing the same effect without leaving home.

His name is ZIIP and he is capable of sending nanocurrents and microcurrents in variable waveform to increase cellular energy, communication, and skin repair.

This small device, capable of toning and rejuvenating the skin stimulating the production of collagen and elastinis transforming the complexion of beauty lovers around the world.

Its relaxing electric charge gets visible results from the first useas it’s set to revolutionize your skincare routine.

