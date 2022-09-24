This is the best airline in the world in 2022 according to Skytrax

Know which is the best airline of 2022 1:00

London (CNN) — From covid-19 to chaos, this has been a hectic year for aviation. In much of the northern hemisphere, the busy summer season was plagued by delays and cancellations, while in the United States a new study this week revealed that airline passenger satisfaction is declining across the board.



However, as we head into the quieter months of September and October, there was cause for celebration in London on Friday as industry leaders gathered at the Langham Hotel for the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards. , the first time the event has been held in person since 2019.

Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport rating and review site, conducted more than 14 million customer surveys in over 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022 to find out the world’s current favorite airline.

This year’s winner is no stranger to the podium. Newly crowned Qatar Airways has scooped the top accolade a total of seven times since the awards were introduced in 1999. The Qatari flag carrier also picked up a further eight awards on Friday, including best business class, best business class and best business class lounge dining. There is going to be a lot to carry in your hand luggage.

Just two months ago, the company was ranked #1 in AirlineRatings.com’s ranking of the world’s best airlines.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker thanked his “incredible employees” for their “continued dedication and drive” and said “winning these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more gratifying.”

Shortly after receiving the award, he told CNN Travel that the secret to the airline’s continued success was: “Consistent service, consistent product, consistent attention to passengers and absolute dedication from everyone who works at the airline.” .

Singapore Airlines, the new No. 2 airline in the world according to the Skytrax survey, also won nine awards, including best cabin staff, best first class, best first class seat and best first class catering.

Ryanair’s surprise

The United Arab Emirates’ flag carrier, Emirates, came in third place, and was also honored for best in-flight entertainment, best economy class, best economy class catering and best premium economy seat.

The Japanese ANA (All Nippon Airways) ranked fourth and was also named the cleanest airline in the world: a not inconsiderable feat when two years of covid-19 have made customers especially attentive to hygiene and cleanliness standards. In addition, it won four other awards, including the best airport service.

Australian airline Qantas came in fifth place in the survey of more than 350 airlines in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese.

Delta Air Lines was the top US carrier, winning six regional award categories, while Turkish Airlines was Europe’s Best Airline, taking four awards, including the highly competitive title of Best Airline in Europe.

In one of the biggest surprises of the day, Irish airline Ryanair, which has never feared controversy in its 37-year history, triumphed for the first time in the awards, claiming the crown of Europe’s best low-cost airline. This success with customers is due in large part to the fact that this summer it has become one of the most reliable airlines in the region, with relatively few flight cancellations and even offering “rescue” flights in July and August to help people who were left stranded by the cancellations of their competitors.

Albertine Murasira, a flight attendant at RwandAir, which won the award for best airline staff service in Africa, said the accolade would encourage the company to keep raising its bar.

Since it’s an award for “the best employees, it’s a big win for us,” he told CNN. “It will encourage us to continue taking care of our passengers.”

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said that while the awards celebrate the best in aviation, the industry is still dealing with difficulties related to covid, staff shortages and rising fuel prices caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

“Overall, these have not been the happiest of times in many ways,” he told ceremony attendees.

The airlines do not pay any registration fee to be eligible for the prizes and all the costs of the survey and the award ceremony are paid by Skytrax. To see the full list of winners, visit the Skytrax website.

The 20 best airlines in the world in 2022, according to Skytrax

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines emirates ANA (All Nippon Airways) Qantas Airways Japanese Airlines Turkey Airlines air France Korean Air Swiss International Air Lines British Airways Etihad Airways China South Airlines China Airlines Lufthansa Cathay Pacific KLM EVA Air Virgin Atlantic view

