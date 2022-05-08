This is the best app to listen to free audiobooks on your Android

Share

With Smart Audiobook Player you will be able to listen to your favorite audiobooks directly on your mobile without paying a cent.

Over the last few years, the way in which we listen to the radio or read books has been changing, since now we can listen to radio programs at any time thanks to podcasts and also enjoy a good book while doing sports or doing housework thanks to audiobooks.

If you consider yourself a true audiobook lover, but cannot or do not want to pay a monthly subscription on platforms such as Audible or Storytelyou are in luck because, on this occasion, we have come to present the best application to listen to free audiobooks on your Android.

Smart Audiobook Player is the app you need to listen to audiobooks on your Android

In the Google Play Store you can find a wide variety of applications to play music or podcasts, but there are not many apps focused on playing audiobookssince the vast majority belong to some type of payment platform.

For this reason, we set out try all free audiobook player apps from play store to find out which one is the best, and the winner by a landslide was Smart AudioBook Player.

One of the features that makes Smart Audiobook Player the best application to listen to audiobooks on your Android mobile is its simplicity of usesince to start using it you just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open the Smart AudioBook Player app on your Android

Read the text below carefully and click on To accept

Give the app permission to access your storage by clicking the option Let

Select the folder in which you have saved your audiobooks

Once this is done, all the audiobooks that you have saved in the chosen folder will appear on the main screen of this app, which is divide into four tabs:

all audiobooks

New

Read

Not read

Also, at the top right of this screen you’ll find three really useful buttons: one for change the way audiobooks appearanother to update your audiobook library and a third to access options, statistics and help page.

In order for the audiobooks to appear correctly in your library, the app’s own developers recommend that, both the first time you open the app and when your audiobook collection is updated, that create a folder with each booksince if you don’t, you’ll likely only see the first audiobook you added.

To start listening to an audiobook, simply click on its name and on the audio player that will open next click on the play button. In addition to this button, the complete integrated audio player of this app also has other buttons that will allow you to go back or forward 10 seconds or a minute and switch to the previous or next audiobook.

But not only that, because at the top of this audio player you will also find a series of icons that will allow you to customize playback to the fullest and that correspond to the following functions:

auto off

Increase or decrease the volume

equalizer

Customize playback speed

Add a list of audiobook characters

save bookmarks

Activate lock screen mode

Smart Audiobook Player is a completely free and ad-free app that offers you its premium version for free for 30 days. After that time, if you want to continue enjoying some of the functions of its paid version, such as the equalizer, the volume amplification or the customization of the playback speed you will have to go through the box and make a single payment of 2.09 eurosan amount that you can pay by redeeming the balance you have accumulated in Google Rewards before it expires.

