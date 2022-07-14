This is the best breakfast you can have before exercising, according to expert Ismael Sanz

A good part of the people who exercise regularly do so to improve your physical condition and health, something more necessary than ever in this 2020 of forced sedentary lifestyle in which the pandemic has also affected our mental health.

We usually quantify the distance covered, the time and the intensity of the exercise because these parameters influence the result of the physical activity carried out. Nevertheless, there are variables that are not usually valued but that also condition the effects of the exercise. One of the most forgotten is the choice of the best times of the day to carry out physical activity.

Recommendations on this matter are not an easy task because it is a very personal matter that, moreover, is usually conditioned by many factors. In the following lines we will show some of the parameters that we should consider when choosing the best moments of the day to perform physical exercise.

Air quality

One of the variables that can most condition the effect of physical activity is the quality of the air that is breathed during exercise. In this regard, it must be remembered that international organizations warn of the presence of high levels of pollution in the air we breathe. Covid-19 reduced this problem during lockdowns, but it won’t fix it in the long run.

When air pollution levels are high, the practice of physical exercise outdoors may not be as beneficial as we think. The amount of air that reaches our lungs in a situation of effort is much greater than that which would arrive at rest. Therefore, if we run intensely in an area with polluted air, the amount of toxic substances that will enter our body will be much greater.

For this reason it is very important to choose the time of day and the place where the environmental conditions are the most favorable. To achieve this goal, the habit of consulting the reports published in real time by the country’s air quality networks should be established. For example, Air Quality networks of the Autonomous Communities offer daily reports on the concentration of polluting agents in the air. The data for all of Spain can be consulted in the air quality viewer of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

This information allows knowing with enough precision the hours of the day in which the concentration of polluting agents is lower in the different localities of this territory. In the case of polluting gases that are expelled directly through chimneys and vehicle exhaust pipes (CO₂, NOx, PM), the least recommended hours for physical activity are those that coincide with the greatest number of vehicles and with the increased industrial and economic activity in urban centers.

On the other hand, there are gases, called indirect, which behave less intuitively but are equally dangerous. East this is the case of tropospheric ozone (O₃), which tends to maintain higher levels in summer and in the central hours of the day, due to the influence exerted by solar radiation on its formation. This circumstance can occur even in areas far from sources of contamination.

In short, if we want to reduce exposure to air pollution during the practice of physical exercise, we should check the levels of pollution present at the time and place where the activity is going to take place in order to choose the most appropriate time.

Environmental conditions

Nor can we forget the environmental conditions linked to temperature, relative air humidity, solar radiation and wind speed. All these factors can be modified throughout the day. Therefore, when it is hot, it is necessary to choose the moment in which these conditions are more favorable for the practice of physical activity. These time slots usually coincide with the beginning and end of the day.

In general, it can be said that the practice of physical exercise in hot environments implies a significant overload for anyone. Especially for the population with cardiovascular risk (people with heart problems, diabetes, overweight or hypertension).

In this sense, the practice of intense physical exercise should be avoided at temperatures above 28 ⁰C or even below when the wind speed is low and the relative humidity of the air and solar radiation are high. This is because when the atmosphere is already saturated with water, the speed of evaporation of sweat deposited on the surface of our skin is slowerlimiting the release of excess heat and increasing the loss of water and mineral salts.

With regard to solar radiation, it is important to remember that the thermal stress that our body supports is greater when physical exercise is carried out in the central hours of sunny and hot days. Especially if the activity is carried out with dark clothing, on pavements or in light-colored environments (beach sand, snow, white sidewalks).

On the contrary, the speed of the wind is a factor that helps to get rid of the heat on hot days, but on very cold days it can favor hypothermia.

Time availability

Although teleworking has disrupted the lives of many people, the current rhythms of life implanted in our society force us to exercise after the working day or when we have freed ourselves from commitments personal. This moment usually coincides with the last hours of the day. The problem is that the final part of the day is the moment in which we usually find ourselves the most tired.

Therefore, the training session will not be performed with the same intensity that we could achieve if we exercised earlier in the day. In addition, performing physical activity at the end of the day can delay dinner time, increase the amount of food eaten shortly before going to bed and increase the level of activation of the subject in the hours close to sleep. Consequently, all these factors can delay or compromise the quality of sleep.

what to have for breakfast

Another of the questions that usually generate doubts in the sports population is whether exercise should be done before or after meals. It is evident that it is not appropriate to carry out high-intensity physical activity immediately after the main meals, especially if the food intake has been copious, although a very light physical activity, such as a walk, would be recommended.

That said, today there are trends that promote the practice of physical exercise after a prolonged fast. Although these could be applied to elite athletes specialized in long distance, They are not recommended for those who start physical activity. or looking to improve the quality of their body weight.

This is due to the fact that when the person performing the effort is hungry, the duration, intensity and motivation with which the physical activity is going to be carried out is usually less. This leads to a lower total caloric expenditure for the training session than it would have been if you had done the session without the feeling of hunger that accompanies fasting.

Likewise, people who perform physical activity on an empty stomach (even with hypoglycemia), they tend to suffer from irritability, a feeling of malaise, dizziness, dizziness and lack of attention during exercise. On many occasions, this leads them to suffer a higher prevalence of injuries and accidents. In addition, the feeling of hunger that accompanies fasting does not seem the best option for people to become loyal and adhere to the practice of physical activity.

It is recommended that the person who is going to exercise eat a light meal (a piece of fruit, a yogurt, an infusion, nuts) approximately 30 minutes before the training session. With this measure, we will feel more energetic and motivated to train more intensely, for longer and, also, with a lesser feeling of hunger after exercise that will reduce the temptation to overeat.

Regardless of individual preferences, the most recommended time slot to carry out this activity It is the first thing in the morning, about 30 minutes after having eaten a light breakfast, which can be supplemented after the session.

However, it is also recommended to adapt the time of physical exercise to the factors mentioned above and, in the event that the environmental conditions do not make it advisable to practice it outdoors, it is always possible to choose sports or activities that can be performed outdoors. closed facilities (heated swimming pools or indoor sports facilities), something more difficult to achieve while SARS-CoV-2 is present. In addition, physical activity can be distributed at different times of the day without this implying giving up the benefits it brings.

*Ismael Sanz Arribas is Professor of the Department of Physical Education, Sport and Human Motricity of the Autonomous University of Madrid.

