This is the best dinner scene in comedy

Catherine O’Hara suggested calypso music, resulting in the iconic scene.

The influence of the dinner scene extends beyond the film itself, with the song being repeated repeatedly throughout the film and even featured in the Beetlejuice Broadway musical.





Dinner scenes in movies really capture the essence of the film. They bring a family together or tear them apart, whether with the Barzatos Bear, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Misfits are celebrating Rocky’s birthday, Fockers are getting together meet the Parentsor lost boys hook, They make or break characters and shed light on hidden emotions, some in a better way than others. But which one is the best? You may not want to say this name three times, otherwise it may have consequences. But let’s still give it a chance. Beetle Juicebeetlejuice, bee-Because you can’t get enough of the possessed characters when they dance around the room singing Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O (Banana Boat Song).

What happens during the dinner scene in Beetlejuice?

If you haven’t heard about it yet Tim Burton Classic Beetle Juice, you should give it a watch. It follows Barbara (geena davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin), who is spending his holidays at home, but dies in a tragic car accident while returning from a city trip. When they finally reach home, they realize that they have become ghosts, and are unable to leave their beloved home. Shortly after, Delia (catherine o’hara) and Charles (jeffrey jones) Deetz purchased the Maitlands’ former home, and moved in with his teenage daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder, The Maitlands do everything in their power to get rid of Deetz, but instead, they attract the attention of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a fiery spirit who loves to create chaos.

It’s no surprise that dinner is the scene on this crazy ride. What was supposed to be a sophisticated night of business and elegance turns into a chaotic occupation. Delia and Charles invite some potential business investors and their partners (Dick Cavett, Susan Kellerman, Glenn Shaddix, and Adele Lutz) comes to dinner in an attempt to sell Delia’s art and convince Charles’ boss of his latest money-making scheme. As everyone begins to enjoy their meal and Delia takes the conversation away from the topic of ghosts, she suddenly starts “Day-Oh (Banana Boat Song)”., By Harry Belafonte. Confusion breaks out around the table as everyone joins in on a synchronized supernatural dance and lip-sync. To eliminate the group, they all sit down near the monster shrimp, take their hands off their appetizers and throw them on the ground. The best thing about this scene is that it takes a room full of people and relaxes them as they dance in pure clownishness while a dejected Lydia watches with us in pure amusement.

There was an alternate dinner scene in Beetlejuice.

Michael McDowell Wrote the original screenplay, which ended the film with a dark, strange conclusion music-free Dinner scene with Dietz’s guests wrapped in vines. It was close but the extra Hollywood pizzazz was missing. The script was handed over to Warren Skreinwhich is famous for beverly hills cop 2 And batman For rewriting the script. He came up with the idea of ​​an ethereal singalong in the dinner scene and wanted something in an R&B style like Inkspot. ,If I didn’t care.”

It was Catherine O’Hara who suggested Calypso for the dinner scene Due to its upbeat and catchy tune, the Belafonte classic was allowed to be included in a feature film. As a bonus, the song was cheap for a low-budget film. In one of the earlier script versions, it was to be an R&B-type song, but O’Hara suggested something like a calypso song, which would be more energetic and memorable to the audience. And we’re glad he did, because it works perfectly with the movie. It definitely sticks in your mind when you start singing.

Apparently, this scene was relatively easy to film, although it involved a lot of movement. The only challenging part was the prawns which left their mark on everyone’s faces at the end of the scene. To film this, there were people under tables controlling mechanical shrimp, but they could not see the actors’ faces, making it difficult to get the scene right until Dick Cavett suggested they Film it backwards. There was some doubt that it would be too over-the-top and exaggerated for the film, but after shooting it and seeing how smoothly it went, it was clear that this scene would be a great sequence to add to the film. But the only problem was that Burton didn’t find it funny enough. He did not think that the audience would like it very much. But they had no idea that the audience would go crazy over this scene and would keep humming this tune for decades after its release.

Influence of the dinner scene from Beetlejuice.

However, the dinner scene isn’t the only reason this tune will get stuck in your head. This ties in as a recurring theme in several areas of the film. Especially when the Maitlands found out they were dead, and they ran away Handbook for the Recently Deceased, The song plays softly in the background, leaving a subliminal message in the audience’s mind that the theme may return. Thus, Lydia sings one of Harry Belfonte’s songs. After an academic success, she bursts into tears jump in line And she has her own lip-sync solo.

It’s been 36 years since the original film, and audiences are still raving about how great it is. However, in between that time, there was a groundbreaking Broadway musical: Beetlejuice: The Musical, It features all our favorite characters and the score is out of this neverworld. After all, Beetlejuice was a “graduate of Juilliard”; Why doesn’t he want music? Told from Lydia’s point of view, the music gives us an inside look at how she might have been feeling and what her motives were. Each catchy tune will be stuck in your head for eternity with classic songs like “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing,” “Ready Set Not Yet,” “Say My Name,” and of course, “Day-O.” If you haven’t heard the album yet, give it a listen. beetlejuice 2 is already set to reflect the original and hopefully aspects of this score will be incorporated into the new film for theater kids everywhere to enjoy.

