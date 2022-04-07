This is the best family of gaming monitors on the market

This makes its family of monitors perfect for professional players looking for the best results, or amateur users who want to enjoy a great experience when playing their favorite games.

and seeing the technical characteristics of its family of LG UltraGear gaming monitors, it is clear why this manufacturer dominates sales in this sector. Their main weapons? Products with 4K and QHD resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio with 32% more screen than a conventional monitor, refresh rates ranging from 144Hz to 240Hz and, of course, 1ms maximum response speed.

The company knows this sector perfectly, and always seeks to implement the best technologies to offer an unrivaled user experience. And for this reason they are the official partner of LEC gaming monitors (League Of Legends European Championship) which makes clear the good work of the brand.

A design according to your needs

To begin with, the Korean company takes the needs of its customers very seriously, so With the LG UltraGear range they have found a perfect balance between design and performance.

And there are several factors to take into account. To begin with, it is clear that the appearance of your gaming space is important. For this reason you can not miss Sphere Lightninga series of LED lights located behind the screen to offer a great sense of immersion.

Say this LED lighting system they light up based on the content being played on the LG UltraGear monitor, so the feeling of immersion is surprisingly high. In addition, it allows visual fatigue to be reduced thanks to its lighting according to the sounds and images of the games.

But, in addition to an aggressive design that will be the envy of your friends, LG has taken into account another very important factor: the ergonomics. When we spend many hours playing, we can end up with some overload, or simply fatigue from forcing the posture. Luckily, the solution is as easy as offering a product that you can configure to your liking since it has infinite ergonomic options at your fingertips.

We see a good example in the Ergo arm, which will allow you to adjust the position of the monitor by having up to 395 points of view, depending on your needs so that you always play in the best conditions. Undoubtedly, LG has taken into account the comfort of the user so that you can watch LoL games or play Fortnite for as long as you like without worrying about a thing. and seeing the features of the LG UltraGear familyvery soon you will understand why they are leaders in the gaming monitor market.

4K resolution, 144 Hz, response speed of 1 ms…

To begin with, LG knows that image quality is vital when buying a gaming monitor, so its UltraGear range includes 4K and QHD models. To this must be added its ultra-panoramic format, with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 32% more field of view. With this, it will be easier to hunt down your opponents.

As we were saying, the Seoul-based firm is the great benchmark in the sector, so it knows perfectly what the needs of users are. And because of that, all LG UltraGear gaming monitors have 1ms maximum speed response thanks to its NanoIPS panel, which boasts of offering a visual landscape beyond any doubt, in addition to having models that range from 144Hz to 240Hz.

Isn’t that enough for you? Know that the LG UltraGear family has support for major industry standards, such as AMD FreeSync Premium or G-Sync. And its full HDMI 2.1 ports, with VRR (variable refresh rate) support, will make this gaming monitor take full advantage of the possibilities of your next-generation PC or console.

The icing on the cake is other technologies such as DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) that minimizes input lag so you can react quickly to any action as it completely minimizes LAG. It is also worth noting Black Stabilizer, another technology with which you will prevent snipers from hiding in the darkest areas.

Without a doubt, the LG UltraGear family of gaming monitors will be your best ally if you want to enjoy the best gaming experience. Are you ready to live to start playing like a pro?