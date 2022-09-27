This is the best food you can have in the pantry according to Harvard University

Related news

Our grandmothers, once again, were right. Your spoon dishes legume-based such as lentils, chickpeas, beans, beans or fava beans are some of the healthiest options that we can take on a daily basis, as long as we do not go overboard with fat, of course. However, these certainties are not ours, but the prestigious Harvard Universitywhich has reviewed the scientific evidence to confirm that legume seeds are the best food to have in the pantry.

The doctors Monique Tello and Rano Polakclinical instructor and researcher at Harvard Medical School, have signed an article in which they exalt the properties of legumes and invite them to form a fundamental part of our diets because “they are incredibly nutritious, high in protein and fiber, low in fat and low in glycemic load”. Among the studies they cite, the first involved more than 100 people with type 2 diabetes who ate a cup of legumes daily for three months and saw significant reductions in body weight, waist circumference, blood sugar in blood, cholesterol and blood pressure.

“All these improvements are impressive and we are talking about beans, no medications with side effects“, they remember, emphasizing that “a diet rich in legumes is related to a lower risk of developing obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease or stroke”. They cite a second study, which in this case is about from an analysis of eight clinical trials that included data from more than 550 participants with a wide variety of medical problems, all of whom were given one cup daily for ten weeks and found a reduction in blood pressure of 2.25 points of half.

Finally, in a third study cited by Tello and Polak, researchers combined data from 10 clinical trials involving more than 250 people who were taking legumes every day for at least three weeks. They combined black beans, chick peas, lentils, and peas in various quantities, from half a cup to two cups. “None of the participants were taking cholesterol-lowering medications, and yet diets resulted in a mean decrease of 8 points in LDL cholesterol”, the so-called bad cholesterol.

Where lies the magic of legumes?

They explain from Harvard that the properties and benefits of legumes are due to several factors in their nutritional profile. On the one hand, thanks to its viscous soluble fiber content, which slows absorption in the small intestine and fixes certain molecules related to cholesterol. This is why they have a very low glycemic index and load, which translates into lower blood sugar levels and less insulin released after eating them.

Another aspect that stands out is its high percentage of high-quality proteins and also its contribution of minerals such as potassium and magnesium. From the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN) they also list that legumes have very little fat and yes important vitamins such as thiamin or vitamin B1, niacin or B3, B6 and folate. They maintain that they present a great variety of phenolic compounds, such as condensed tannins or phytoestrogens, among others.

They eat less and less

If Tello and Polak talk about “despite all this good evidence, people in the United States tend not to eat many legumes despite being healthy and cheap” and recommend them to introduce them with dishes such as hummus or chili, in Spain cannot be proud either. In fact, the latest Consumption report from the Ministry of Food ensures that your purchase has fallen by 9.9% in volume and 10.1% in value during the year 2021, having a more negative evolution than the average of food and beverages.

On average, each Spaniard consumes only 3.52 kilograms a year, 10% less than the previous year. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why the Scientific Committee of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has decided to give legumes a prominent place in the report on dietary considerations that has just been presented by the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Waiter. Lentils and chickpeas are the standard-bearers of the revolution that seeks a greater predominance of plant-based foods over those of animal origin in Spanish pantries, also focusing on sustainability.

In fact, they recommend a weekly consumption of at least four servings of legumes, three or more nuts without salt, fat or sugar, three or more fish prioritizing blue, up to four eggs and a maximum of three weekly servings of meat, opting first for poultry and rabbit instead of veal or pork . On a daily basis, the committee advocates at least three servings of vegetables, two or three servings of fruit, moderate consumption of potatoes and tubers, three to six servings of whole and whole grain cereals, a maximum of three servings of dairy products with no added sugars or high salt content.

