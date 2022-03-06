This is the best mobile you can buy if you don’t want to lose quality on Instagram

The iPhone 13 Pro is the best smartphone you can buy if you want to get the most out of social media.

Social networks are part of everyday life for most of us, whether for entertainment or work. Thus, many of us seek the best quality for our contentwe do not want to upload a photo or video that looks bad.

If you want to take good photos in any situation, if you want to upload your images and videos with the best quality on Instagram, TikTok or any other social network, one of the latest iPhone is the best smartphone you can buy. The iPhone 13 Pro It would be the ideal purchase, although the iPhone 13 it is also a great alternative. We tell you why.

Instagram and the iPhone, a love story

We are not discovering anything, it is something known by all, content uploaded to Instagram from an iPhone will always look better. Photos in the main feed, videos, stories, it doesn’t matter, an Android mobile will give worse results. It doesn’t matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or a Pixel 6Prothe compression carried out by the application when uploading the content significantly harms it.

It’s something that’s been going on for years and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to change, it is not very well known why. If we add to these compression differences the fact that the iPhone 13 Pro has one of the most complete and consistent camera systems on the marketthings are quite clear.

The importance of constant cameras

The iPhone 13 Pro arrives with a triple rear camera. It is made up of 3 12-megapixel sensors, one main, one ultra wide angle and one telephoto lens. The cameras of this iPhone have shown great performance in all kinds of situations, which – together with the processing that Apple does every time a photo is taken – translates into high quality images in almost any scenario.

None of them seems to have shown today the regularity of this iPhone.

Today, any high-end can take high-quality photographs. Some of the examples that we have mentioned before are great exponents. However, none of them seems to have demonstrated the regularity of this iPhone today. Shoot as you shoot, you will get a very good result.

In addition, its screen allows you to appreciate the colors of the photographs with great precision, which is of great help when editing. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel, with ProMotion and technology True Tone.

In short, Apple terminals, and specifically the iPhone 13 Pro, they are the best option if you want to create content on Instagram. For cameras and software, the level of photos and videos is above its Android rivals. In addition, it does not seem that this is going to change, at least in the short or medium term…

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!