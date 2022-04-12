this is the best time of day to consume oatmeal to increase it

Muscle mass is the set of muscles that make up the body and one of the best ways to strengthen it is with physical exercise and proper nutrition.

To gain muscle mass, it is important to perform physical activity on a regular basis following the coach’s instructions, in addition to eating an adequate diet and in line with this objective, giving preference to foods rich in protein.

It is also important to give the muscle time to rest and grow, since during exercises the muscle fibers are injured and send a signal to the body that indicates the need for muscle recovery.and it is during this that mass is gained.

Taking into account what is eaten is key in the process, since food provides the necessary nutrients so that the diameter of muscle fibers can increase, guaranteeing hypertrophy, says the Tua Saúde health portal.

Some of the food options are eggs, chicken, fish, chickpeas and lentils, among others, since they are responsible for maintaining muscle fibers, so they are directly related to muscle hypertrophy.

However, there is another food rich in nutrients and protein that is recommended by experts for people who want to gain muscle mass. This is oatmeal, a product that can help repair and build muscle fibers naturally.

“Of all the cereals that exist, it is one of the ones that contains the most protein. In addition to this element, oats have complex carbohydrates, fiber, amino acids, healthy fats, iron and magnesium. All this mixture of benefits will gradually thicken the muscles, since it is necessary to complement it with exercise, proper rest and other natural foods”says the Consalud portal.

In 100 grams of oatmeal, a person can get 12 grams of protein and if you want to increase this amount you should add milk and supplement your diet with grains such as beans or lentils.

This can be consumed in three ways:

Oatmeal and red fruit smoothie: It is made with a glass of soy milk, a cup of oatmeal, five almonds, eight strawberries, eight raspberries and a handful of blackberries. This drink provides the antioxidants that the body needs, added to the fact that it will eliminate toxins from the body. It is recommended to consume before training.

Oatmeal and chocolate smoothie: you need a glass of almond milk, a cup of oatmeal, half a tablespoon of cinnamon powder, a tablespoon of cocoa powder and a few ice cubes. This shake will provide energy and is also suitable for before exercise.

Oatmeal and peanut butter smoothie: blend a glass of almond milk, half a banana, a cup of oatmeal and two tablespoons of peanut butter. It will also deliver the energy needed to exercise.

Similarly, an article published in the American lifestyle magazine GQaimed at the male segment, specifies that animal protein has a higher nutritional quality, since it has all the essential amino acids to be considered a protein of high biological value.

In the case of vegetables, they contain other nutrients such as fiber, antioxidants, good fats, vitamins and mineralsTherefore, it is recommended to include both in the daily diet.

When it comes to gaining muscle mass, protein-containing foods are key, and the list includes meats, eggs, and some legumes.