This is the best trick for your screenshots

Enhance any screenshot with this iOS editing trick!

for most do screenshots through the iPhone does not represent any challenge. However, few know that these can always improve immediately, thanks to the editing options available at the time of making them.

As Stephen Robles has shared through his account Twitterthere is a trick that allows highlight an item specific to an image, using the magnifying glass optionin combination with the other editing options available at the time of taking the screenshot.

How to use magnifying glass on iPhone screenshots

Make even better screenshots on iPhone with this trick: pic.twitter.com/nUWUxtOXsq — Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) April 4, 2022

As Robles demonstrates, after taking a screenshot on iPhone, it is possible to edit the result. In this case, he has done it by highlighting the Shortcuts icon, visible on the screen where he took the image, although it is possible to do it with any other element as we will see below.

Press the power button and volume up at the same time to take the screenshot.

at the same time to take the screenshot. Click on the floating miniature which spawns in the back left.

which spawns in the back left. Press the icon available in the menu at the top.

Tap the plus (+) icon located in the bottom right corner.

Choose the option Magnifying glass .

. Tap the screen on the text, icon, or image you want to highlight.

In the same plus icon (+) located in the lower right corner, select “Opacity”.

With “Opacity” selected, scroll left or right to Choose the desired intensity level.

Click “OK” in the upper right corner and choose where to save the final result.

The combination of the magnifying glass and opacity options allow editing the captured image, in such a way that it is possible to appreciate a particular detail, without the presence of any visual noise, in the final result.

The magnifying glass function is an accessibility option available in iOS to enlarge a part of the screen and appreciate images or texts with greater precision. Starting with iOS 14, Apple went further and developed the application specifies “Magnifying glass”, with a redesigned interface and of course options to improve the experience when using it. Thus, as incorporating it among the options for editing images taken from the device.

How to have a magnifying glass on the iPhone to zoom in on an area of ​​the screen

