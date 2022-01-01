The plants we have at home during the winter season adapt to a different climate than usual. Staying indoors, they receive hot air from radiators or stoves, which at times could lead to some suffering. They also always need water and receive useful nutrients. To keep them healthy this is the best way to water the plants in winter to prevent them from shedding their leaves and wilting.

What changes in winter for plants

Our plant friends, which we have at home, are almost all evergreens of tropical origin. They are used to temperatures generally above 15 degrees. Conditions that they find during the winter in the apartments where they live, as these are equipped with heating systems. Radiators, pellet or gas stoves generally provide the temperature that plants need.

Despite the ideal temperature, heating the air artificially also results in its dryness. This lack of moisture could harm the plant’s health. In addition, dry air causes its soil to dry out first.

This is the best way to water your plants in the winter to prevent them from shedding their leaves and wilting

Thus arises the need to water our plants and to pay attention to when to do it. The general rule is to water when the first few inches of the pot are dry. Just stick your finger on the edge of the pot in the soil to check if it’s dry or wet. Generally watering once a week should be a good rule of thumb. Orchids, on the other hand, should only be watered when the soil is completely dry. For succulents, the frequency is every 3 or 4 weeks, because they are more resistant.

How to water

The best way to water is to immerse the pot in a container such as a basin. The plant is left in the water for 5 minutes. The water should not be cold but at room temperature. Then it takes off and starts to drip into the saucer. The orchid, on the other hand, should be immersed for about thirty minutes due to the different constitution of its soil.

This advice does not apply to succulents. For these we will gently pour water to the edge of the pot, away from the plant. This will avoid a possible root rot.

Spray the plants

Dry air, often found in apartments, brings some suffering to plants. The plant is there but it is as if it were a bit dull, even if it apparently does not present particular problems such as diseases. You would want to water it. But better not to change the rhythms described above. What it needs instead is the nebulization of the leaves. Which can be done in the morning with a spray. Alternatively, we can put a container of water next to the plant, which helps keep the air around it moist.

With these precautions, our houseplants will go through the winter without problems.

