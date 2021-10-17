“This is the big story of how” Will Smith bought himself a 22-wheeled motorhome

“This is the maxi story of how” Will Smith bought himself an RV with 22 wheels. The actor doesn’t have to be a great lover of hotels, or maybe he does: maybe he splits the time he spends away from home for the shooting of his films between “The Heat” (that’s the name of the camper) and hotels. Twenty-two wheels for two floors complete with a 30-seat cinema room, bathrooms with sauna, wardrobe that also serves for stage costumes. The cost is 2.5 million dollars and when the actor does not use it, he rents it for about 9,000 euros a week. Inside there is also Will’s office that we imagine is cleared when the vehicle is rented: if not, you can read his scripts and pretend nothing.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you
In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to enable us to do this. Become a supporter too
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Big Brother Vip, Manuel Bortuzzo dances on Alex Belli’s shoulders: “A beautiful scene”
Next article
Big Brother Vip, Cristiano Malgioglio against Katia Ricciarelli: “The gays don’t just wear colored shirts”. His fate will be decided tonight