this is the billionaire’s spectacular car collection – FayerWayer

Elon Musk, head of SpaceX and Tesla, boasts of having a humble life, “almost below the poverty line”, as his ex-girlfriend, Grimes, would say. But the billionaire gives his tastes, above all, with a spectacular collection of cars.

He has electric vehicles from his company, Tesla, but also others that have a very special meaning for him.

Let’s take a look at some of the vehicles in Elon Musk’s collection. What is your favourite? Which would be the best for you?

2019 Tesla Model S

Elon Musk and his Tesla Model S (South China Morning Post/South China Morning Post via Get)

The head of Tesla has not one, but several vehicles of his company. One of them is the Model S, his favorite, as he has recognized.

Tesla Cybertruck 2020

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck

Although not yet for sale to the public, Musk does have a Cybertruck. It is, without a doubt, the least attractive vehicle of all those in the billionaire’s collection, but it is his main bet in this decade. Tesla is expected to produce it starting in 2023.

2018 Tesla Roadster

Tesla Roadster

This car has a particular history: he put it to fly together with a “driver” with the SpaceX Falcon Heavy in 2018, according to Yahoo. “They are still circling the planet, turned into interesting space junk,” point the page.

Jaguar E-type Roadster 1967

Jaguar E-type Roadster 1967

Another great car in the Tesla boss’s collection. She fell in love with him when she was 17 years old, and when she bought Zip2, after giving herself the 1997 McLaren F1, bought this Jaguar for 40 thousand dollars.

McLaren F1 1997

McLaren F1 1997

This spectacular vehicle was the first Musk bought in his “new life” as head of companies. He had acquired Zip2 and, to celebrate, became the owner of the 1997 McLaren F1. He crashed it when he had already traveled more than 1,600 kilometers with it.

Lotus Sprit Wet Nellie 1976

As a fan of the James Bond saga, Musk bought a private vehicle in 2013: the 1976 Lotus Sprit Wet Nellie, a British sports car transformed into a small submarine in the movie The Spy Who Loved Me. He paid almost a million dollars through a representative at auction.

Ford Model T 1920

Ford Model T

A gift from a friend, this vehicle was one of the first mass-released by Henry Ford in the 1920s. It is the symbol of the power of a 20th century businessman in the hands of another businessman, now of the 21st century.

BMW 320i 1978

BMW 320i 1978

What is this humble car doing in the collection of the richest man on planet Earth? This 1978 BMW 320i was the South African’s first car. He bought it for $1,400 and fixed it himself. tells the specialized page Hot Cars.

Other vehicles in the Elon Musk collection

Although not as special as those already mentioned, Elon also has other cars in his collection: a 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo, a 2006 Hamann BMW M5, 2010 Audi Q7, Tesla Model X…