This is the cabin that Sandra Bullock rents for more than 134 million a month

Sandra Bullock He has a 30-year career in Hollywood and without a doubt each of the films in which he has participated have been legendary.

Despite all the recognition that the actress has had, this year she announced her retirement and the reason that led her to make this decision. In an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ the actress said: “I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule but my own. I’m so “burned out”. I’m so tired and I’m not able to make smart healthy decisions and I know it”.

Sandra Bullock assured that some of the reasons that led her to make this decision to make a ‘stop’, is that she suffers from burnout syndromeeither burnout syndrome.

“Work has always been constant for me and I’ve been very lucky, but I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch. It was like opening a fridge all the time and looking for something I never found,” Bullock said.

Sandra Bullock’s cabin rental near the sea

After the announcement of his break, the international media noted that Bullock decided to rent one of his cabins in Malibu. “If $30,000 a month is in your budget, these unobstructed views of the water can be yours to enjoy. The actress, currently starring The Unforgiveable by Netflix, acquired the bungalow on the esplanade in 2020 for 5.3 million dollars”, highlighted the magazine Vogue of the United States.

Regarding the rooms and living areas, it has “two bedrooms and two bathrooms on approximately 120 square meters of land, could be considered modest for the affluent neighborhood. However, it is located within a 24-hour guarded community.”

As detailed by the media, the actress has invested a good fortune in renovations for the house. “A contemporary remodel throughout the home with wide plank hardwood floors and a kitchen equipped with premium Wolf and SubZero appliances. Brass accents and hardware complement the V-groove cabinetry. The family room features an open-plan living and dining area, complete with exposed beams, a brick fireplace, and a covered balcony that extends over the sand”.

More Features of Sandra Bullock’s Cabin

“The master bedroom features ocean views and opens onto a beachside balcony, while the renovated master bath is outfitted with a double sink and sunken tub. The bedroom houses a walk-in closet hidden behind white-paneled cabinets, mimicking the style of the kitchen.

On the other hand, the front patio is private”ideal for social gatherings and includes bar seating, a fire pit, barbecue, hidden TV and even a practical step window to access the kitchen. The patio also has beach access for added convenience and an outdoor shower for added convenience.”

It should be noted that those who want to rent the cabin with furniture included “can see a variety of famous neighbors, including Halle Berry and Sandra Bullock herself, who owns a beach property in the same enclave. Tour the full property below.”

