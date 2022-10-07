This is the cancer that Edy Smol faces; Can it be cured with alternative medicine? – The financial

Three years ago, the fashion guru, Edy Smol, he discovered that had cancer colonic; However, it was not until March of this year that he revealed his fight against this disease.

From the moment he was diagnosed with this condition, edy smol decided not to pursue medical treatment, such as undergoing chemotherapies.

The first symptoms that he presented, detailed the fashion czar, was the loss of appetite and over time it was difficult for him to eat any food. Given this, he remembered that he should undergo studies from the age of 40 due to genetics in his family, but he did not do it until “I felt bad”.

In an interview, the fashion critic confessed to being calm and fully trusting in God. He even admitted that he resorted to other alternatives to cure his cancer and stated that he “has had a positive evolution.”

The also businessman has resorted to different alternative treatments, like herbalism. “I drink green juices, teas, ginger and many things, that has helped me increase my defenses,” he explained to TVyNovelas magazine.

Although the fashion guru has recognized that date cancer of the colon continues in his body, with natural treatments “he feels better every day”.

What is colon cancer and what are its symptoms?

Colon cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the large intestine (colon). The colon is the final part of the digestive tube.

Colon cancer usually affects older adults, although it can occur at any age. It usually begins as small, noncancerous (benign) clumps of cells called polyps that form inside the colon. Over time, some of these polyps can become cancer colon.

Symptoms

In agreement with Mayo Clinic, the signs and symptoms of colon cancer are:

A persistent change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation, or a change in the consistency of your stool

Rectal bleeding or blood in the stool

Persistent abdominal discomfort, such as cramps, gas, or pain

A feeling that the intestine is not emptying completely

weakness or fatigue

Unexplained weight loss

Does alternative medicine help fight cancer?

According to a Yale School of Medicine study, patients with this nonmetastatic breast, lung, or colon and rectal condition who chose alternative therapies had worse survival than those who received treatments conventional for cancer.

According to the research, patients with breast cancer or colorectal cancer were almost five times more likely to die if they had used an alternative therapy.

On the contrary, men with non-metastatic prostate cancer who had used alternative therapies did not reduce their survival in the follow-up period. In general, patients who opted for alternative treatments were more likely to be younger, female, healthier, and have higher income and education levels.

“Our findings highlight the importance of timely and proven medical treatment of cancer,” said Dr. Skyler Johnson, who led the study. “There is an increased risk of death when choosing alternative medicine, and that is something patients will need to consider when making their treatment decisions.”

Although no specific alternative therapies have been registered, treatments with herbs, products botanicals, vitamins, minerals, traditional Chinese medicines, homeopathy, acupuncture, diets, mind-body techniques or even intravenous infusionsexplained Dr. Johnson.