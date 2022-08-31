Entertainment

This is the character that Emilia Clarke would play in Secret Invasion

If there is an actress who has shown in the last decade that she can adapt to any role and shine surprisingly in front of the cameras, that is Emilia Clarke. We saw her grow in her acting career as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of the Dragons and be the Queen that we all want; she later she had her participation in the franchise of george lucas to, currently, be recruited by the executives of the Marvel Universe and give her star performance in Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion It is one of the most anticipated Marvel projects for the Disney Plus platform by fans of the brand. It is based on a popular story from graphic novels, but in this case, it is a series of events more personal than those of the plot of the vignettes, although it will not change the level of paranoia felt by the heroes involved in the invasion. of the Skrulls, aliens “shapeshifter” that can take the place of any brand character.

