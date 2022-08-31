This is the character that Emilia Clarke would play in Secret Invasion

If there is an actress who has shown in the last decade that she can adapt to any role and shine surprisingly in front of the cameras, that is Emilia Clarke. We saw her grow in her acting career as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of the Dragons and be the Queen that we all want; she later she had her participation in the franchise of george lucas to, currently, be recruited by the executives of the Marvel Universe and give her star performance in Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion It is one of the most anticipated Marvel projects for the Disney Plus platform by fans of the brand. It is based on a popular story from graphic novels, but in this case, it is a series of events more personal than those of the plot of the vignettes, although it will not change the level of paranoia felt by the heroes involved in the invasion. of the Skrulls, aliens “shapeshifter” that can take the place of any brand character.

Secret Invasion continues with the tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that premiered on the platform of La Casa del Ratón shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight Y Ms Marvel adding this series to the other titles that advance Phase 4 of the MCU and have been surprising the fandom, especially with everything that is linked to the multiverse.

Kevin Feig seems to bet strong with Secret Invasion at Disney thanks to the return of classic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as agents Nick Fury Y Mary Hill added to new faces. What names participate in Secret Invasion? Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, and Martin Freeman.

No one knows what character he plays on the show Emilia Clarkefamous for participating in the popular HBO series, Game of Thrones. However, the insider Daniel Richman ruled out that the interpreter act as the Princess Veranke either Abigail Brand and pointed to another character: the Skrull known as G’iah, which justifies the mystery around this casting because it would advance much of the plot of Secret Invasion.

Related news

Emilia Clarke would play G’iah in Secret Invasion.

in graphic novels G’iah She was an undercover agent for the Skrulls and infiltrated with his daughters on Earth posing as ordinary human beings thanks to his ability to change shape. She was even part of a plan where they momentarily supplanted Tony Stark Y Pepper Potsto steal secret information. G’iah he modified his alliance once he saw the brutality his people were willing to use to achieve their goals.

We know that there is a group of Skrulls who came to Earth during the events of Captain Marvel led by Thalos and they are “good ones”. However, the race also has members who want to see their Empire return to times of past glory without caring what sacrifices they must make along the way. G’iah He starts out as a bad character, but once he discovers the actions of his people he decides to change sides. Other data? She could be part of the movie The Marvel’s.