this is the cheap high end i would buy right now

The Chinese smartphone is all about power and speed, has features up to the best and a very tempting price.

Looking for power and top features but don’t want to spend too much? Looking back, thinking of one of the impressive high-end models that were released last year, can be a very good idea. I have it clear, the cheap high-end that I would buy right now is the One Plus 9and has a discount.

My chosen one has fallen to the €439 in AliExpress Plaza, although only Limited Time. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Everything is simple and you will have nothing to worry about, it’s free and will be shipped to your home in just 3 days from a warehouse in Spain. Also, you will have 2 years warranty for your complete peace of mind.

This is the OnePlus mobile

The OnePlus 9 arrives with a screen 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is a spectacular panel in which you will only find a small interruption, the hole that houses your front camera. If you are looking for fluidity and striking colors, the Chinese device is a great option.

No matter what you play, or what apps you use, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 can with everything. It is the processor that the best high-end processors incorporated during the last course. You will find it next to versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM.

you can take very good photographs with this OnePlus. The Chinese firm has added 3 cameras on the back of its device: we come across a main sensor 48 megapixelsa wide angle of 50 megapixels with 116º of vision and a macro sensing. In the small hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

The Chinese mobile also has a 4,500 mAh battery and a powerful 65W fast charge. Its technology is one of the fastest we have tested, you will never leave home without a battery. The OnePlus 9 also comes with stereo speakers and NFCwhich you can use to pay without taking out your wallet with applications like Google Pay.

It has no fault the OnePlus 9 offers a spectacular experience, is a high-end that performs like the best. In addition, it comes with a beautiful glass body, a fluid screen of the highest quality, cameras that do a good job and a battery that charges at full speed. For less than 440 euros I have no doubt, it is the mobile that I would buy myself.

