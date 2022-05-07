If you are looking for a powerful, complete and well-designed mobile, this is my personal recommendation. You can take the OnePlus 9 at a very good price.

If you are looking for a well-built mobile, powerful, with good cameras and that can accompany you for a few years, these lines interest you. It’s been some time since its release, but I think the One Plus 9 remains one of the best purchases if you are looking for a lot of brute force and a reasonable price. It is the cheap high end that I would buy.

And yes, I say cheap, because in a world where the best smartphones exceed 1,000 euros, this OnePlus 9 is within your reach for only 447 euros. We are talking about one of the AliExpress offers, which includes fast and totally free shipping from a warehouse in Spain, with all the guarantees. Forget waiting and worries.

If you prefer, it is also in amazonalbeit at a somewhat higher price. In this case you can receive it at home quickly and also for free for 529 euros. In both cases we are talking about the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The OnePlus 9 is power and balance

The OnePlus mobile arrives with a beautiful design that you can find in various colors, including a light blue that looks really good. On its front, a screen 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. We are before a high quality panelmay be the best place to enjoy series, movies and games.

In its entrails is one of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888 5G. We talk about a powerful chip that will smoothly move the most demanding games and applications. You will not miss any speed. As we have pointed out, in this offer we find it together with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.55″ Full HD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge

Alert Slider, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC

The Chinese mobile also has a 4,500 mAh battery and a powerful 65W fast charge. Its technology is one of the fastest we have tested, you will never leave home without a battery. The OnePlus 9 also comes with stereo speakers and NFCwhich you can use to pay without taking out your wallet with applications like Google Pay.

We do not forget the photographic section, OnePlus has raised the level. Our protagonist arrives with 3 cameras on his back: we find a main sensor Sony IMX586 48 megapixelan wide angle of 50 megapixels with 116º of vision and a macro sensing. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel camera. You will be able to take good pictures in almost any situation.

You can’t go wrong with this OnePlus 9. It’s a mobile that works really well, both its software and its 120 Hz screen offer a fast and fluid experience. In addition, the powerful Snapdragon 888 can handle any application, it is a joy. For less than 450 euros it is one of the best purchases that can be made right now.

