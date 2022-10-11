This is the “cheapest” hotel in Varadero in October: pool and buffet closed

20The tourism group Havanatur has published the cheapest offer in Varadero for this month of October. Three nights in this hotel cost about 6,000 Cuban pesos.

This is the Gran Caribe Sun Beach Hotel, located on Calle 17, between 1st and 3rd, in Cuba’s main resort.

The facility, belonging to the Gran Caribe Hotel Group, offers a reservation in PLAN CP (stay and breakfast) for a price of 5754 CUP.

What is striking about this offer is that according to the information provided, “the pool and the buffet restaurant are not enabled because they are under repair.”

“I went in July and September and I loved it, very good rooms, very good food even if it was paid, good service,” wrote a user on the official page of Havanatur. “Terrible place,” said another.

Opinions about the Sun Beach in Varadero are divided on TripAdvisor. 250 rate it as “very good”, 296 as “normal” and 222 as “terrible”. Another 126 people rated it “bad”, while 76 found it “excellent”.

The Gran Caribe Sun Beach Hotel is an All-Inclusive Beach Hotel, with a 3-star category, owned by the Cuban company Gran Caribe SA It is an economical hotel, according to the description of the platform.

“We stayed two nights at this hotel. The reception service is very good, attentive and friendly. Very deteriorated rooms due to lack of maintenance, dirty bathrooms. It is a hotel where the clients are very, very scandalous, so if your idea is to go to rest, I do not recommend it”, opined a visitor.

Along the same lines, another person commented: “In terms of cleanliness, to be three stars, quite fair. The chambermaids very nice and attentive, yes. The hotel did not have a pool available, nor did any restaurant open.