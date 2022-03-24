Raccoon City It is the most iconic location of Resident Evil and also one of the most important in video games. It is the epicenter where the saga is born, being located at a certain distance from the Arklay Mountains; where the Spencer Mansion is located and where the T-Virus is born. Afterwards, the virus spreads to Raccoon City, leading to the events of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and both Resident Evil Outbreak; titles that take place in parallel and that end with the destruction of the city. Taking into account how important this city is and the rumors that are circulating about Resident Evil Outbreak Remake, it would not be strange for Capcom to take advantage of what was already created in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 for this new installment.

This is the complete map of Raccoon City from Resident Evil 2, 3 and Outbreak

1.- Complete map of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2

To begin with, it must be clear that the events of Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0 they occur well to the north of the areas that appear on this map. In these games we also find such important places for Umbrella as the Arklay Mountains, the Spencer Mansion, the Waste Plant or the Training Center. All of them located north of Raccoon City although connected to the city. As you know, the main source of transmission of the Virus T was water, hence the inhabitants of Raccoon City spread so quickly through rivers and sewers. For this reason, the events of Resident Evil are decisive in Resident Evil 2, 3 and Outbreak.

This union is evident in the game itself, as it offers various connections with Resident Evil 3, such as the safe that we find open (since it is in Oliveira’s campaign that we manage to open it) or the photo of the original STARS, as well as the letter that Jill leaves Kendo and that we discovered in the demo. That is why it is inevitable that thegame locations are also connected, mainly meeting the following in Resident Evil 2:

Gas station (16)

Raccoon City Police Department (7)

Clock Tower (3)

Parking area (near Jack’s Bar, 15)

sewers

Orphanage (possibly adjoining the Police Department)

Kendo Shop (17)

Umbrella facilities (approximately between the Hospital (5), the Park (4) and the Clock Tower).

2.- Complete map of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 3

As we told you recently, Resident Evil 3 starts before Resident Evil 2, but ends after Leon and Claire escape from the city; with Jill and Oliveira managing to escape from Raccoon City just before it blows up. And the games themselves are responsible for giving us clues that this is happening. For example, in Resident Evil 3, Oliveira pokes fun at the “Welcome, Leon” sign posted at the Raccoon City Police Department. Also, in Resident Evil 3 we learn what happened to Marvin, as well as more details about Kendo, whom Jill knows personally.

So, as was the case with the original titles, Resident Evil 3 brings back some of the locations that we already saw in Resident Evil 2, mainly meeting the following:

Downtown (area where the Prologue and the first encounter with Nemesis take place)

Uptown, highlighting the Central Station of the city (10), where the subway is stopped.

Clock Tower Square (3)

hospitals (5)

Umbrella Facility (same approximate location as Resident Evil 2)

3.- Complete map of Raccoon City in Resident Evil Outbreak

And finally we reach the mapa of Raccoon City in Resident Evil Outbreak; map in which we get to know the city in greater depth, by taking the player to areas never seen before through new characters. Therefore, there are multiple references between games 2 and 3 and these spin-offs, some of which we have already seen. For example, when Jill meets Brad Vickers early in the game, they hide out in Jack’s Bar, which is one of the main locations in Outbreak and is where Cindy Lennox, one of the playable characters, works. In addition, Kevin Ryman, the main protagonist of Outbreak, belongs to the Raccoob City Police Force and it is very likely that he would have been part of Leon’s welcome party.

Therefore, as with the previous titles, it is inevitable that we find references and places we already knew in these two installments. The initial game had two parts, finding the following locations in Resident Evil Outbreak:

How does Resident Evil Outbreak connect to Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3?

Jack’s Pub (18). It is the bar where Jill and Brad Vickers hide out in Resident Evil 3.

Streets of Raccoon City (Uptown)

Umbrella Laboratory

Hospital

Apple Inn Hotel (near Jack’s Bar).

Raccoon City Police Department

Raccoon City University (9)

emissions tower

While Resident Evil Outbreak File #2 introduced the following zones:

ZOO (11)

Subway

Raccoon City Forest (2)

Abandoned Arklay Hospital (located to the north, near the Forest)

Umbrella facilities (and waste treatment area)

Downtown

As you can see, Raccoon City is one of the juiciest locations in Resident Evil. In addition, given its size (you can consult a much larger and more detailed map at this link), it is obvious that Capcom has not exploited all that it can give in the games in which it is developed. It would not be strange, therefore, that Capcom decided to exploit it in new games, both for what it attracts fans to return to the cursed city and for offering new corners that we still do not know; without forgetting, of course, its most important locations. And all this could come true in Resident Evil Outbreak Remakeif Capcom finally confirms it.