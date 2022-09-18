This is the complex system of nuclear bunkers that the US designed to protect its capital from an atomic bomb

Lioman Lima @liomanlima

Special Envoy to Washington, D.C.

17 September 2022

Caption, Some fallout shelters still have abandoned supplies.

In many corners of Washington DC, the capital of the United States, there are still one of the most chilling signs of the Cold War.

In many buildings, in most cases erased by time, rain and rust, metal plates show a circle with three equilateral triangles inscribed that coincide in its center.

They say little today to those who walk through the center of US power, but until a few decades ago they were not only a permanent warning of the possibility of a catastrophe never seen before, but also one of the few chances of survival.

A few signs still bear an inscription of their purpose: “Radiation Shelters,” it reads in English.

Caption, The plates remember the places where nuclear shelters existed

And its name does not say less than it suggests: it implies that under those buildings, the US built one of the many bunkers that successive governments since the 1950s saw as the only possible alternative to save the population of the capital. in the event of a Soviet nuclear attack.

“Washington, DC was a main target for the Soviet Union and presumably continues to be a main target for all the nuclear powers that have war plans to attack the United States,” he tells BBC Mundo. David Kruglerprofessor of history at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, and author of “This Is Only a Test: How Washington, DC, Prepared for Nuclear War“.

“We’re talking about a unique place because Washington is the capital, the seat of government, but also a city. And so the civil defense program here has to adapt to Washington DC, as the seat of the federal government, but also as a city ​​that is home to hundreds of thousands of residents,” he adds.

But according to the expert, the rush that led to the planning of thousands of fallout shelters across the city also had a symbolic purpose: a message to the rest of the nation.

Caption, The shelters are low-rise and smell musty.

“Washington is like a symbol or a model for the rest of the country throughout its history as the capital. We often see Washington, DC being used as a testing ground or laboratory for various political experiments or political program attempts. That It also applies to civil defence,” he says.

“If the Americans look and see that the capital city is ready, they will believe that any city is ready or even that it can be ready. So planning for civil defense in case of a nuclear attack became a fundamental objective in the War Cold,” he adds.

There is no official data on how many shelters were finally built: many were not finished, others were abandoned and some have begun to have other uses, such as food stores or old dishes.

But from time to time new headlines appear of some that are discovered intact as a time machine: a return to a time when humanity lived in daily fear of the atomic bomb.

Caption, Many documents on the management of fallout shelters are still preserved.

underground survival

Almost half a century later, it’s hard to imagine what life would have been like under these shelters in the event of a nuclear attack on Washington: what it would have been like to survive in the gloom, with the smells of human and food waste and close contact with hundreds of of strangers day after day.

One of the ones that BBC Mundo entered, is accessed through a small door that is reached by two steps.

The smell of humidity is strong and the lighting is poor, not only because some light bulbs have been broken by the passage of time: there was also no certainty that after a nuclear attack there would be energy to light it.

In some of the shelters throughout the capital, provisions are still kept, from water to cookies or medical supplies that should serve those who will be sheltered there for two weeks, the time they estimated then that should be spent underground if the capital was attacked.

Caption, It was expensive to get supplies out of shelters, so many were left abandoned.

“It’s safe to say that most of these shelters throughout Washington, DC are like this: Light is extremely limited and taller people would probably be bumping into the ceiling. They’re a little musty. They’re dusty. There are no chairs. It’s just a large, empty, concrete space,” the historian tells BBC Mundo. Frank Blazichfrom the US National Museum of History.

“It’s hard to think what it would be like to be in a damp basement with maybe less than 10 square feet to yourself, living on a quarter of the water you should be consuming a day and less than a thousand calories a day,” she adds.

Caption, Another survival guide for a nuclear attack.

Blazich remembers, however, that these underground bunkers were the most plausible solution that the US government found to try to save its population at a time when the fear of a nuclear attack on the capital was more than a fear. .

“After the missile crisis in Cuba, then President Kennedy understood that something had to be done to respond to the fear of a possible nuclear attack on the capital and other important cities,” he says.

“After a meeting with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, Kennedy leaves very fearful that the Soviet Union is willing to use nuclear weapons and Kennedy, as president, recognizes that he has an obligation to do something to protect the American people,” he adds. .

Caption, There were food and water supplies for two weeks.

It was then that the then US president asked Congress for funds to identify places that could serve as protection for citizens in the event of an atomic attack: it was called the National Survey of Radioactive Fallout Shelters.

The objective of the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Defense was then to search for pre-existing structures and examine them from an architectural point of view to determine which ones offered some degree of protection.

“The plan was that by December ’62, we would have about 50 million shelter spaces identified and stocked. But then the Missile Crisis comes and we realize that there was then no capacity even to protect a small fraction of the populationBlazich remembers.

There was another problem: public shelters could only offer some protection against radial radioactive fallout, one of the main fears after a nuclear explosion, but not from the explosion itself or its more immediate effects.

“The chances of anyone surviving a full-out nuclear attack on Washington, DC are hard to imagine, because it’s hard to even imagine that these havens would exist after the blast and heat effects of nuclear weapons,” Krugler says.

Caption, Blazich shows one of the water containers inside a shelter.

“The truth is that these shelters would have served to protect themselves from the nuclear fallout, but I fear that most of them would have been destroyed before that fallout,” he adds.

government shelters

But if the shelters that the government arranged for its population probably would not have survived a nuclear explosion, another was the story of those that were built to protect the government leadership.

“Since 1962, which is a crucial year in the Cold War, a secret and encouraging underground infrastructure has been built in and around Washington, DC to support the most essential functions of the federal government, mainly in the executive branch, since little attention has been paid to it. gives to the functioning of Congress and the Supreme Court,” says Krugler.

According to the expert, procedures and plans are also carried out to evacuate previously designated people to carry out essential functions.

“These facilities have been expanded by subsequent presidential administrations for Washington as the seat of government. The goal is what is known as continuity of government, which means establishing some type of hardened and protected facilities where evacuated federal officials and employees can carry out carry out the most essential tasks of the federal government,” he says.

This is how nuclear protection complexes arise that still remain among the best kept secrets of the government, such as Raven Rock Mountain, the “underground Pentagon” designed so that the Department of Defense would continue to function in the event of an attack and to shelter the president .

Others, like the atomic bunker built to house the Federal Reserve, have become public buildings: it now houses the Audiovisual Conservation Archive of the US Congress.

“While this series of facilities is being planned and built to protect the government, everything is being kept secret and very little is leaked or revealed about it. The public part was, what are we doing to protect civilians in Washington, DC , to those who aren’t designated for evacuation or some kind of protection? And that’s where these shelters come in,” Krugler says.

Survival

Historians consulted by BBC Mundo agree that if the United States capital had been attacked during the Cold War, the government would probably have survived, but a large part of the population would not.

“We were fortunate that there was not a nuclear exchange with the Soviet Union from Cuba as feared in the Missile Crisis. If there had been, the simple truth is that it would hardly have been viable for the protection of 99% of the American public.” I don’t want to give an exact number, but the vast majority of the American public would not have had any protection,” says Blazich.

The expert assures that the US government knew this and that is why in the following years, it was decided to change the approach and increase the number of nuclear weapons, instead of preparing the cities for an attack.

Caption, The cookies that the people who took refuge would eat.

Caption, Some cookies have stood the test of time.

Thus, little by little, the nuclear shelters for civilians were abandoned and many stayed with their provisions inside because taking them out was adding an extra cost.

But then, if it was known from the beginning that they would not really protect almost anyone if the city was bombarded with an atomic bomb, why were they built?

“Supporting a civil defense program was a way of convincing Americans that the existence of nuclear weapons was manageable by their government, that their government was doing something to protect them,” says Krugler.

Blazich, for his part, says that it was also the form of response to a basic human need.

“Nobody wants to imagine what a nuclear war could bring: the destruction of civilization, the death of most of the world’s population. That means a miserable future for the few survivors. So civil defense becomes a way of saying that that won’t happen, that if we take these steps now, we can be prepared to rebuild if it does happen,” he says.

“However, while it would provide some reassurance that something has been done, it does not provide a real answer to the problem of nuclear conflict: what comes next, once you survive?”