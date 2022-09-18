News

This is the complex system of nuclear bunkers that the US designed to protect its capital from an atomic bomb

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 26 7 minutes read

  • Lioman Lima @liomanlima
  • Special Envoy to Washington, D.C.

bunker
Caption,

Some fallout shelters still have abandoned supplies.

In many corners of Washington DC, the capital of the United States, there are still one of the most chilling signs of the Cold War.

In many buildings, in most cases erased by time, rain and rust, metal plates show a circle with three equilateral triangles inscribed that coincide in its center.

They say little today to those who walk through the center of US power, but until a few decades ago they were not only a permanent warning of the possibility of a catastrophe never seen before, but also one of the few chances of survival.

A few signs still bear an inscription of their purpose: “Radiation Shelters,” it reads in English.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 26 7 minutes read

Related Articles

The exotic Spanish Miami, with virgin beaches and a style of charm

2 mins ago

Arajet began operations this Saturday with a flight to El Salvador

14 mins ago

The outrage with Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who sent dozens of Venezuelan and Colombian migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard

25 mins ago

Lawyers of Pedro Castillo announce cassation against seizure of security videos | Yenifer Paredes | Benji Espinoza | Government Palace | NMR | POLITICS

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button