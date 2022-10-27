This is the condition of Charlize Theron to make a spin off of ‘Fast and Furious’

Universal

The Fast & Furious franchise has been moving forward for more than two decades, bringing an ever-increasing number of actors and actresses into its extended family. And one of those last pillars to enter the saga has been Charlize Theron, who played Cipher in the last two movies, and is actually set to reprise her role in ‘Fast X‘. There have been rumors in recent years about a Fast & Furious spin-off starring a woman. Now, in a recent interview with ET, the actress was asked if she would be interested in starring in a story based on the franchise.a. And what the actress has revealed has been the condition that she would set.

“If Helen Mirren does it, I’m in.Theron explained. “I feel so lucky to be such a small part of this amazing thing that they’ve built for so many years,” Theron said of the franchise as a whole.I think what Vin, the producers and Universal have done with the entire franchise is truly exceptional.l. I mean, it just doesn’t happen. You don’t have an audience with you for so long so easily. (…)”

Scheduled to premiere on May 19 next year, ‘Fast X’ will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Theron.

New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson.. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following Justin Lin’s departure earlier this spring (although he remains executive producer). Fast X is scheduled to be released next year, after previously being delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

In 2021 the last installment arrived and the new adventure of Toretto and company will come on May 19, 2023. With it, the beginning of the end is approaching after more than 20 years of racing. Throughout that time, the story has been surpassing itself, both in special effects (remember that in the ninth there was a scene in space), and in personal matters (the face to face of The Rock with Vin Diesel was one of the most notorious). We’ll see what they surprise us with next year. Can you think of an impossible stunt? Well, surely it will be some impossible feat that we will see on the big screen next spring.

As for Theron, in this 2022 he has surprised us in the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ in the post-credit scenes of the film. In 2023 he will also be in the second part of another of his latest successes: ‘Atomic Blonde’.