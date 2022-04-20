this is the contempt that Family suffers

The choice of MIR places It is just around the corner. In fact, Medicine graduates who have obtained an order number in the final list of results will have to submit the electronic application for the allocation of a place as of April 21. For this reason, more and more students are asking current residents for advice to make this decision. However, despite the fact that there are specialties that are more in demand than others, such as Family medicine, it is also one of the ones that suffers the most “contempt”.

“You have a lot of talent, choosing Family would be throwing it away”. With this affirmation, Inés, MIR and future resident of her, has decided to denounce through social networks the comments that she receives from her after announcing which will be the specialty that she chooses. “It is unfortunate that there is a MIR with this mentality and that on top of that they put the plate on who is going to catch Family”, criticized a user in this regard.

An opinion that several colleagues in the profession share, affirming that “there are no specialties or first or second class hospitals”. “If you are happy with what you choose, your talent will be enhanced,” they wrote, adding that it is much better “to be a happy doctor than a frustrated one.”

I’m R4 #MFYC, happy that the specialty chose me (I was going to be a psychiatrist). To this day I would NOT change it for ANYTHING. It gives me what I want as a professional: variety, versatility, safety, “clinical eye” to diagnose without being so test-dependent… https://t.co/roMJSQlkzo – Dr. Azahara Herrera (@dra_azahara) April 17, 2022



MIR Election: “There are no better or worse specialties”

Azahara Herrera, Family Medicine R4, also wanted to give his point of view on this issue and how the specialty “took her and not vice versa”. “I was going to be a psychiatrist and in the end I decided to do Family, a specialty that I wouldn’t change for anything,” she wrote. In addition, Herrera listed everything that this area brings him as a professional: variety, versatility, safety and ‘clinical eye’ to diagnose.