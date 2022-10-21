This is the coordination of intimacy in Spanish filming

The coordination of intimacy has reached the Spanish shootings. But, what is it? Who performs this “new” work within the Spanish audiovisual scene?

Intimate scenes are no longer what they used to be. And we can breathe easy. Every day it is more common to find the figure of the privacy coordinator in film or television shootings. But what role do they play? At FOTOGRAMAS we have spoken with Intimact, the first Spanish company in charge of carrying out this important task, and from which they have explained to us the different levels at which their work has helped to facilitate and improve the processes of creating this type of content.

They are Tábata Cerezo and Lucía Delgado. They got here thanks to the ‘Grow Creative’ program developed by the Netflix platform. The objective? Train different representatives from numerous countries in the coordination of intimate scenes. Cerezo and Delgado had previously landed in the world of cinema as actresses, but their interest in this subject led them to apply for this emerging (and necessary) profession.

“We had talked about how we loved this figure and how necessary it was for this to start in Spain. We were researching about it and, by chance, we found out that the project was being developed,” comments Tábata about his immersion in the experience. His partner, Lucía, adds: “We were very lucky because this It allowed us form a very large community of intimacy coordinators that went beyond our own industry. After all, it is something very new in Spain, having a community is very important and very beautiful.”

Once the training was done and the community was created, all that was left was to start carrying out the task. Since then, they have collaborated on ‘Elite 6’, one of the most popular Netflix series in our country; in ‘Zorras’ and ‘Upa Next’, two of the new series that we will see in Atresplayer Premium. ‘You would also do it’, by director David Victori, has also featured them; like the director Elena Martín, for her film ‘Creatura’.

needs and limits

Your involvement begins early in the process. The first thing: an exhaustive analysis of the script to identify the potential intimate content of the project. Once this study is done, the planning of the choreography that will be dedicated to each scene begins. “Our job in some way is to find a common place between the needs of direction and the limits of the actors. We have to know both parties very well to be able to design that joint terrain and then, in rehearsals, we can prepare the choreographies,” Cerezo comments on this initial phase, adding: “We try to find a way to tell the story through the bodies. Sometimes it seems that the sexual scenes are an appendix, there is something left that has nothing to do with the narration. You have to see how you can narrate that relationship, how these characters move in private”. And Lucía adds: “It’s the only moment in which we have the space and time to get creative with those kinds of scenes. Before, when this was missing, the sequences were often flat or similar to each other.”

Their experience as actresses

The fact of being actresses, without a doubt, adds up. And so they recognize the power of this symbiosis between their professions. The privilege of being behind the camera and understanding how the shooting works, the long pauses and all its gear, is something that both Cerezo and Delgado do not overlook.

Intimact, Spain

Recently, several international interpreters were talking about intimacy coordination. The actor Sean Bean, whom we could meet playing Ned Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’, assured that this figure “ruin the spontaneity” of the performers when shooting scenes of an intimate or sexual nature. Shortly after, Amanda Seyfried took a position contrary to her opinion and recognized that it would have been easier for her (in the beginning) to carry out certain sequences if this figure had been present in She was joined by other colleagues such as Alicia Vikander, who talked about intimate and sex scenes, or Kate Winslet, who asked for intimacy coordinators for her sex scenes.

“It’s like saying that an actor loses spontaneity because you give him a script. He can’t improvise and he loses spontaneity… No. The reality is that you have to reach a mark and you have to say a text,” Tábata comments on the subject. “With the sex scenes it’s the same. A place is marked through which the scene passes. We We mark very well where the limits are so that, if desired, improvisation can take place. Knowing that everyone is safe and that it will never go beyond what has to happen.” Lucia, in agreement with her partner, continues: “This is drawing a frame. Inside that place we can play. We bring consent and conversation to the table. We do not leave it to chance that these two actors communicate. Sometimes this doesn’t happen, so we make sure it does.”

“We are not vigilantes or policemen. It seems that we have a puritanical role, but quite the opposite”

It is true that due to how “recent” this profession is, a certain “morbidity” or confusion can be generated towards it. Both recognize it, but they are very clear that it is mainly due to misinformation. “We are not vigilantes or policemen. It seems to be a Puritan role. It’s the opposite. We work on intimate scenes because we like them and we believe they can tell a lot about characters and stories. Many times, if we are not there, we don’t talk about those scenes. They are left for the last moment. Nobody wants to have those conversations. We we force a space and time to be dedicated to these scenes with a very important rigor,” they conclude.

However, although its inclusion in the audiovisual world is recent, the prognosis is positive. The new generations of interpreters seem to assume their presence and their work with total normality. The debate seems to reside only in the most veteran members of the profession. “It is very nice that the first experience of these actors, that perhaps it is being with very delicate and very complicated scenes, (which would put any actor in a tricky situation)be an experience in which they have fun and with which they feel that they have been able to enjoy the work,” Lucia says about it. The examples of this are clear, you just have to take a look at some of the best movies of 2022, or the best series of 2022, such as ‘Sex Education’ or ‘Euphoria’, whose intimate content is abundant and have had this figure to protect the safety of the set and the young performers.

Privacy in the cinema seems to be well guarded and, like them, more and more specialists in privacy coordination are beginning to form part of the audiovisual industry. We can be happy and trust that their work will improve the experience, both in front of and behind the cameras.