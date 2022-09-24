this is the correct technique

push-ups they are one of the most basic exercises in any routine. The also called push ups They are essential to strengthen the chest area, but they are also good for other muscle groups.

As stated in an article in the magazine specialized in health and exercise Men’s HealthI know come benefited the pectoralis major, pectoralis minor, deltoid minor, deltoid anterior, serratus anterior and subclavius, and triceps brachii.

But not everyone does push-ups well. To do them correctly, it is necessary to keep the weight concentrated on the hands, lower until your chest touches the ground or until you feel the chest stretch, the elbows should be more or less close to the body depending on the area to be affected, the forearms should be vertical and the neck in a neutral position.





In addition, it is necessary to perform a previous scapular retraction (bring the scapulae together) before starting the exercise and it is necessary to activate the gluteus and abdomenand continue with that activation at all times.

In addition, the hands should be at shoulder height and facing forwards and the curvature of the back You should be in a neutral position and maintain that position at all times.

According to Men’s Health, the most common mistakes when doing push-ups, they are separating the arms in excess, curving the back leaving the lower gluteus and not doing the full range of motion.