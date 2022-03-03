The Freestyle is the Samsung projector with Smart TV features that arrives in Colombia and was officially presented during the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES) in Las Vegas (United States).

The proyector, offers autofocus and calibration functions, which auto-adjusts your image and size to any surface and at any anglewith a perfectly proportional image and up to 100 inches in size.

It also offers the functions of Smart TV with integrated streaming services and mirroring and streaming functions compatible with Android mobile devices as well as iOS.

It features the Samsung Bixby voice assistant to control the device with simple voice commands.

As it is a portable projector, it has a design that allows it to be adjusted in a dynamic angle of 180 ° thanks to its rotation and with an image size from 30 “to 100”depending on the projection distance, in Full HD resolution, with vivid colors and HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatibility.

Weighing around 800 grams, it becomes the ideal entertainment device to move between rooms inside the house or to take it outside, as it can be connected to an external battery with the included USB-C cable for use. outdoors.

As for the sound, it includes a woofer that facilitates clean and deep bass without distortion, and a 360-degree audio output for cinema-quality sound. It also works as a smart speaker that analyzes music to combine visual effects that can be projected on the wall, the floor and anywhere else.On the Samsung website and in major stores, the projector is priced at $3,499,900.


