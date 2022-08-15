This is the country house that Sienna Miller has in England

Sienna Miller escapes from has that house to stake out the Hollywood spotlight.

British-American actress Sienna Miller recently opened the doors to her Buckinghamshire country homeEngland, to the cameras of the specialized media ‘Architectural Digest’.

During this visit, the actress, recognized for several roles in series and movies, told the story of that property, which she bought with intended to turn into a shelter quite far from Hollywood.

Miller often goes there with her daughter, friends and family. According to what she told during the interview, the place belongs to him for more than 10 years but it was not until 2020 that he decided to remodel its interior and make it more his own.

For the remodeling, he called his friend Gaby Dellal, who is a film and theater director. He had a challenge when decorating, because during confinement by covid-19 Miller stayed in New YorkUnited States, so the reform of the property was done with her approval from a distance.

The positive thing is that the result was as expected and now the actress can boast instead with great pride.

The tour of the house begins in the kitchen that has light pink wallswooden cabinets, a breakfast table in the center, high-end appliances and a door that allows direct access to the green areas.

The entire interior stands out for wooden elements and dark colors. In the living room and dining area there is a fireplace and, just off to one side, there is a piano. There is also a TV room with large comfortable seating and a fireplace.

He also showed his daughter’s room on a high floor. The room has two beds, a library and other details.

The main room stands out for having more windows and for a private balcony with a view of all the trees and green areas that surround the property. It also has a private bathroom and a small dressing room.

Additional to the main house there is a guest house with a bed, a small living room, a bathroom and everything necessary for the guests to feel at home.

Outside there are well-kept green areas, a park, terrace, sculpture and other ideal places to enjoy the outdoors.

Recently Miller premiered the series ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ on Netflix and is gearing up for the premiere of another series on AppleTV next year. The actress was first nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on the 2012 series ‘The Girl’.

