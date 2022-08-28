This is the couple that Suga wants and that has caused the envy of the entire ARMY

Although the idol has revealed that he is single, social networks have already revealed who his ideal girl is

for none ARMY it is a doubt that Suga, member and rapper of BTS, has the actress as a celebrity crush Scarlett Johansson already the singer Taylor Swift. The latter even had the opportunity to share with him on one occasion, a moment that even made him nervous during the awards ceremony. Billboard 2018. However, what the Bangtan member really likes are several features that have driven each and every one of his fans crazy.

Suga He is looking for someone who is kind, affectionate, understanding and who has a great love for music just like he does, since it is one of his deepest passions.

The idol also claims that he has no issue with age, but he would really prefer someone who is younger than him. The artist South Korean He wants his ideal girl to be physically the shortest in the relationship, since he is characterized by not being so tall.

His personality is so captivating that he has even received thousands of offers to marry from his fans on several occasions, it has even become a fashion trend. Suga He is a great example of what it is to be a reserved gentleman, so all his offers to marry are nothing more than vile proof that he is quite an ideal husband.