this is the currency price

Some days up, other times down. If in normal times it is difficult to predict what the behavior of the dollar will be in relation to the Colombian peso, in recent times the trend that the currency has taken in our country confirms what several analysts say and that is that the dollar in Colombia has no direction .

In fact, on Thursday’s session there is the photo that has characterized the US currency in these months and the image is one of oscillation.

From a representative market rate for this Thursday, located at $3,758.65, the currency moved like an asymmetrical dance. It opened at $3,765 and then rose to an average of $3,771.8, reaching highs of $3,777 in the early morning hours.

On this Thursday, April 21, there are several circumstances that are on the horizon and that can keep the dollar with a slight advantage over the Colombian peso. The president of the Federal Reserve (FED), Jerome Powell, is expected to speak on this day. In part, to express the results of the permanent monitoring that they have in the United States of inflation, which reached historic levels in March: 8.5%, something not seen for four decades.

The decisions made by the FED in relation to interest rates depend on this indicator, after it has already increased them slightly. In fact, the delay in applying this measure has been criticized by the Federal Reserve.

What will happen now?

The bets on the course that the dollar will take in Colombia, from now until the end of the year are diverse. In Fedesarrollo, for example, they estimate that the exchange rate will be between $3,880 and $3,930 per dollar on average during this year.

Felipe Campos, an investment analyst, points out that around the dollar there are “local fundamentals” and international circumstances that will put pressure on the collapse or the strength of the dollar. In this context, the international price of oil and the decisions it makes the Federal Reserve of the United States regarding the increase in interest rates and measures to control inflation are among those that could change the downward course that the green currency has had in Colombia.

As for the local environment, uncertainty continues with the elections and, now, with the situation around the Price Stabilization Fund, which is the one that has kept gasoline at a stable cost for the consumer and without further boosting inflation. national, which already stood at 8.5% in March.

If it weren’t for that fund, which is now in a deficit state and which will lead to the issuance of a decree already announced by the Ministries of Finance and Mines, the price of gasoline in the country would be $6,000 more than it is in this month ($9,030). Of course, inflation would be reaching the clouds, since if fuel goes up, so does everything else, since transportation is key to determining the price of goods and services that Colombians consume.

In summary, with all these circumstances in view, it is difficult to know exactly what direction the dollar will take in the country.