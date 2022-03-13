This is the dangerous direct access virus on a USB and this is how it is eliminated

Because if; a memory stick is a very useful device , which are widely used, for example, by students. They have always been seen very well because it allows us to take all our jobs, projects and documents and then work on them without having to have an internet connection. But it is also true that it is quite easy for what are known as direct access viruses to sneak in through that USB.

In general, as we will see below, this is a type of computer infection that is usually the most common malware infection on computers based on the windows operating system in its different versions.

Although there are many different types of viruses that can infect your computer, so-called shortcut viruses are a curious variety, because they are based on combine a trojan with a worm and which, in certain cases, can occur in situations such as memories or USB devices.

What kind of virus is this?

As we say, the shortcut virus that can be found via USB is a shared computer virus that hides your files and replace by shortcuts with the same name archive. By clicking on the shortcuts, the virus replicates itself and further infects your hard drive.

When the computer, hard drive partition or USB drive gets affected by shortcut virus, all the files become shortcuts and the actual data is inaccessible. The shortcut virus usually enters the drive through the execution of a .exe file that contained the virus or by using a flash drive on multiple computers.

At the same time, it has its own characteristics, favoring can be executed without our noticingfor example, through exploits, or by tricking us into running it ourselves, such as through any of those shortcuts.

These shortcuts are inaccessible and can easily spread the virus once you click on these links. Is there a possibility to remove it? Of course, yes, and we can do it in various ways as we will see below.

what effects does it have

Regarding its operation, it can be noted that this type of virus can be spread by various sources. Well from one PC to another by means of flash memories, pen drives, memory cards and even exchanges of internet or bluetooth connections. It is worth noting that the most common virus deals with infecting the system and multiplying the virus through the creation of unlimited shortcuts.

Thus, they are found from small viruses even the most complex threats which basically are trojans, worms, spyware and ransomware. Thus, each one has its own characteristics and uses different tactics to infect the user.

This combination allows viruses to hide all your files and folders and replace them with shortcuts that they look exactly the same. Therefore, when we double click on one of these fake shortcuts, you end up running malicious software, malware, which can have different effects. For example, by activating one of them, the virus replicates even more inside your computer, ending with lead to personal data theftworsen system performance, and other typical malware side effects.

We can easily remove it in three ways

In general, and beyond its danger, if we have a good antivirus system or any security software, is capable of detecting the direct access virus before infecting our computer. Anyway, at that point, it is quite feasible that it may be too late, so before that happens we can eradicate it ourselves.

And there are many processes that can be followed to ensure that the virus is completely removed from the drive. Easy to operate, they ensure that the result is 100% effective.