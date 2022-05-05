This is the date on which Vladimir Putin could declare the end of the war on Ukraine | International | News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict remains tense, but everything would be close to coming to an end, according to world leaders who presume that the date chosen by Vladimir Putin to announce the culmination of the invasion is Victory Day.

Every year, on May 9, the aforementioned day is celebrated in Russia and the pro-Russian countries on the occasion of the end of the fight against the Nazis in World War II. However, there are other international leaders and movements who believe that on that day, the president will proclaim World War III, reported El Heraldo.

This could be the date Vladimir Putin ends the war

Even without knowing the movements of the Kremlin, speculations have arisen, initiated by some world leaders who affirm that there is already an end date. This warlike confrontation keeps Russia as the villain in all the international press, which is not favorable on the global stage for the former Soviet Union.

However, that date could be far away. A political circle told CNN that Russia’s president will officially declare war against Ukraine on May 9, Victory Day. It should be remembered that, until now, the Kremlin handles the invasion as a “special military operation” and not a war.

Putin needs to present himself as the winner of the war in the face of May 9 Victory Day of the USSR over Nazi Germany An offensive is being prepared that will announce the end of the preliminary phase and negotiations will begin The next 2 weeks can be very hard pic.twitter.com/UVO04w0DCd – Manuel (@Manuel66155739) April 24, 2022

On the other hand, Pope Francis and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared that it will be the opposite.

The leader of the Christian church revealed this May 3 in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera, that on April 21 he had a meeting with Orbán, where he spoke of important information about the situation that currently exists between Russia and Ukraine.

These details ensure that “the Russians have a plan, that everything will end on May 9”, which would explain the speed of the escalations in recent days.

As usual, the Kremlin does not offer any statement or any information in this regard. But the Pope commented that he has requested a meeting with President Vladimir Putin to ask him to stop the war and is still waiting for a response.

“We have not yet received a response and we continue to insist, although I am afraid that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting right now. I feel like I don’t have to go. First I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet with Putin. But I am a priest, what can I do? I do what I can. If Putin opened the door…”, commented the highest authority of the church, who at the time questioned whether everything possible is being done to achieve peace in Ukraine. (I)

