This is the Day of the Dead parade that appears in “Spectre”

MEXICO CITY, October 27 (EL UNIVERSAL).- The movie “Spectre”, from the saga of the British secret agent James Bond, showed a fictional representation of the celebration of the Day of the Dead in Mexico.

The segment of the 2015 film, starring Daniel Craig, shows the celebration as it is known today, and its origin in the iconography evoked by the artist José Guadalupe Posada, creator of the elegant Calavera Catrina.

Likewise, the influence of the work of the artist Frida Kahlo is shown, an indisputable reference that identifies “what is Mexican” throughout the world.

Daniel Craig in a skull mask.

For the British actor, it was the fifth time he played Agent 007 after “Casino Royale” (2006), “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015).

The film begins with a colorful Day of the Dead parade, painted faces of catrinas and skulls of all sizes make up the first scenes of the film, which were filmed in the historic center of Mexico City.

Monica Belluci, Lea Seydoux and Madeleine Swann were the Bond girls who appeared in the film.

—Skull theft

The giant skulls that appeared in “Spectre” could be seen in the capital’s Zócalo a year after the film was released, then they disappeared.

The reason being they were all destroyed by time and one of them was stolen in Iztapalapa.

The skulls made by a group from the Faro de Oriente were made of cardboard with a metal skeleton and were diluted by the rains and the weather, as they were not stored.

“Here at the Lighthouse we did not have space to be able to keep them and we put them on the avenue for a while so that people could see them,” José Luis Galicia, deputy director of the Faro de Oriente, said at the time in an interview.

“One day one of them grew legs and left, when they told us who had taken it, some kids, we found out that it was to sell it by the kilo,” he said.

The giant skeletons used in the film’s opening parade were shipped to England at the request of the production; each figure ranged between 60 thousand and 100 thousand pesos.