This is the declassified file of Rafael Caro Quintero

Details of his 12-hour parties in the North Reclusorio where he put two Sinaloa music bands and nine boxes of wine to celebrate his saint, the way his cell was built, as well as the rumors of his possible escapes, are some of the reports of the drug trafficker’s file Rafael Caro Quintero drawn up by the dreaded Federal Security Directorate (DFS).

THE UNIVERSAL had access to this declassified file of more than 300 sheets prepared in the mid-1980s of the so-called “Narco de Narcos” and found in box 153 of public versions of the General Archive of the Nation (AGN).

“It was known that in the North Prison on October 19, 1985, two Sinaloan music bands of 12 musicians each entered the aforementioned prison. They were playing from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in bedroom 10, where interns Rafael Caro Quintero and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo “Don Neto” are located, since the aforementioned intern was celebrating his birthday.

“Just as it was also known that they introduced 9 boxes of wine for said party, since the inmate Rafael Caro Quintero enjoys many privileges in the aforementioned prison, stating that he has a lot of money and according to him he can do what he wants,” reads the report prepared on a typewriter on November 13, 1985.

In the file there is also a list of the nine properties that “El Narco de Narcos” had recognized as theirs, including residences, ranches and factories in Guadalajara, Jalisco.