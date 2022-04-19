Health

this is the definitive map to know where you can go for your next vaccine

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is about to end in Mexico City. Before doing so, the city government announced that 187 health units in the capital already have doses, in what will be the new vaccination mechanism for which the closest unit will have to be found, which could well be from the ISSSTE , the IMSS or the Ministry of Health.


The 187 health units are included in a map that is already included in the official CDMX vaccination site. When entering, all the units and the logo of the institution to which they belong are displayed. Clicking on one of them displays the detailed address as well as the opening hours.

Searching for the nearest health unit inevitably means that the user can locate himself on the city map. The site does not have a search box to enter an address that facilitates the task.

There are a couple of extra details to take into account: doses of AstraZeneca will be applied in all the venues, either for the first, second or booster dose. All the venues work from Monday to Saturday, although it will be necessary to consult the schedules in detail. In addition, all people can go to any health unit without distinction, whether or not they are beneficiaries of the institution.

In total, there are 25 IMSS family medical units, 117 health centers of the CDMX Ministry of Health and 45 ISSTE family medicine units.

