This is the degree of studies of Angelina Jolie

She has managed to become an American actress and director. Angelina Jolie She made her film debut as a young girl alongside her father, Jon Voight, in “Lookin’ to Get Out” in 1982. Find out what her level of studies And what were your projects?

Talent, strength and conviction. Values ​​and aptitudes that define her Angelina Jolie after long years of experience in his career. This is why she received an Academy Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. Without a doubt, she went on to be the highest paid actress in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie and her studies

She considered herself a reckless young woman because she was going after her dreams, despite everything. However, she was never a rebel without a cause. Even her father was always convinced of it and that is why he has supported her in all the setbacks of her life and her career.

She is the daughter of actress Marcheline Bertrand and actor Jon Voight. She is the sister of actor James Haven and the niece of singer-songwriter Chip Taylor. Her godparents were also actors, Jacqueline Bisset and Maximilian Schell.

He went through several institutes until he finally managed to graduate at the age of 16. Then, although few can believe it, he thought of dedicating himself to thanatopraxy, but finally studied theater and his world was directed within the world of entertainment.

During that time as a student, he participated in a theater group and coincided with other future stars such as Ed Harris and Holly Hunter. After that experience, he enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Institute. Her studies were there, she trained for 2 years, which gave her validity to appear in several theatrical productions..

Also attended Beverly Hills High School. It was a different experience, because she herself confessed that she felt isolated among the children of some of the more affluent families because her mother, at that time, survived on a modest income.

She was a victim of bullying: young, tenacious and sensitive

Although many now see her Angelina Jolie very sure of herself, to get to that she had to work on her self-esteem. When she was young, she was teased for how thin she was, also for wearing glasses and for wearing braces.

After those continuous episodes, she was transferred to Moreno High School, an alternative school, where she began her rebellion and became a punk. She dropped out of her acting class. Already her aspirations were to become a funeral director, so she studied embalming.

Angelina Jolie as a young woman, her acting studies and her adolescent rebellion.

At 16, after graduating from high school, she rented her own apartment and returned to acting studies. Although her private and affective life is well known, such as the eating disorders she has endured and the conflictive separation with the father of her children, she always preferred to be very discreet.

What has most caught your attention in her life before marrying Brad Pitt and becoming a mother?