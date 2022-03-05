This is the degree of studies of William Levy

William Levy It is much more than a pretty face and body. He is an actor who began as a model for large campaigns belonging to well-known brands. His nationality is American, although he is originally from the island of Cuba. Find out what their studies And where did you grow up professionally?

William Levy He has been the protagonist of a large number of successful soap operas, but he has also worked on the big screen and in the theater. In the same way, as she was previously named, she has been the image of great brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Pepsi, among others.

His full name is William Gutiérrez Levy, but he is popularly known as William Levy. He was born on August 29, 1980 in the city of Havana, in Cuba. During his childhood he lived on the island, until his stepfather obtained political asylum in the United States. By then, William was already 14 years old and was able to emigrate to that country legally, always together with the rest of his family.

The studies of William Levy

William Levy he completed his studies completed elementary school on the island and when he arrived in the United States he enrolled in high school. There, the young man excelled not only in acting, but also in sports. The same actor said that he studied in the cities of Miami and Los Angeles and in Mexico.

As he was a good sportsman, while studying acting –which was his passion– he also stood out as a baseball player. As a result, he was awarded a scholarship to study at the university. This is how he first chose to enroll in the Business Administration career, but he only studied for 2 years. After deciding to leave the studiesdecisively he devoted himself to the cinema and to working as a model to earn his own money.

William Levy’s early works

The reality is that, thanks to his good image, it didn’t cost him too much to be hired by the Next Models agency to represent successful campaigns. Later, he managed to participate in “Protagonista de novela” and “Isla de la tentación”, the 2 television reality shows that, at that time, were the most watched. In the first of them, it is where he met the actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez, who later became his partner and the mother of his 2 children.

His first jobs as an actor were made by participating in some soap operas that were broadcast to the United States through Univisión. The actor himself, on more than one occasion, recalled that his first soap opera was “Forget you never”, a job that, precisely, he will never forget.

Then, “My life is you” and “Acorralada” followed until, quickly, he was presented with the opportunity to work on Mexican television. It was there that she achieved an important role in “Pasión”, the famous pirate melodrama that belonged to Televisa.

That was the step to fame when he was offered his first leading role in the telenovela “Cuidado con el Ángel”. From that moment on, he has worked tirelessly on other productions and, for this reason, he is currently one of the favorite actors in the artistic world.

In which telenovela did you like to watch the most? William Levy?