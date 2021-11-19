Having a lot of information about the foods we consume can be a great strength. In fact, perhaps not everyone thinks about it, but knowing the exact composition of the foods we decide to buy can be very useful. Knowing each substance present in a particular food allows us to fully exploit its properties and enjoy the benefits that this food can offer to our body. All we have to do is inform ourselves, following the right sources, and then discuss with our trusted doctor. This last step, in fact, is essential to understand whether or not we are taking the right path.

This is the delicious fruit that only very few know of, rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and minerals

Knowing the composition of food, therefore, is essential if we want to exploit all its properties. And, precisely for this reason, we had already dealt with the subject in the past. For example, in our previous article, we underlined some fundamental substances, such as omega 3, present in a particular food. Or, in another article, we pointed out the presence of phosphorus, magnesium and vitamin D in another delicious food. Today we continue to discover the composition of food and carefully analyze the babaco. In fact, this is the delicious fruit that only very few know, rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and minerals.

The babaco, a delicious fruit that not everyone knows yet

From South America comes a very good fruit, belonging to the Cericaceae family. We are talking about the babaco which, among other things, is also grown in our country today. Humanitas experts explain its composition in detail. The babaco, in fact, first of all shows strong antioxidant properties thanks to the important presence of vitamin C. But it certainly doesn’t end there. In his card we also find potassium, phosphorus, calcium and iron. Not to mention vitamin A and thiamine. In short, all components that, in the right quantities, could be good for our body. Therefore, now we know the babaco better. With this article, many people will surely have begun to have an interest in this particular food.

Therefore, someone will want to taste it sooner or later. Before doing so, however, we contact our trusted doctor. In fact, by asking him for advice, we will be able to know whether or not this food is suitable for our diet. In this way, if the expert’s answer is positive, we can add it to our diet, taking advantage of its various benefits and delighting our palate.

Deepening

