This is the demand of Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt for more than 250 million euros

Six years have passed since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce, however, although both have taken different paths They continue to maintain an arduous battle in court, both for the custody of their childrenthe interpreter of ‘Bullet Train’ requests that it be shared, something that Angelina is not willing to grant, as for the assets they have in common, among which the Château Miraval stands out.

A WAR THAT NEVER CEASES IN THE COURTS

Château Miraval, the French castle where Brad and Angelina got married in 2014, remains the main focus of their cross-accusations.

Earlier this summer, it was the actor who decided to take legal action against Jolie for wanting to “inflict gratuitous harm” on her by selling her share of the Château to a stranger “with poisonous associations and intentions”since, according to Pitt, the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ had gotten rid of his participation in the French winery, a business that he had undertaken, without informing him of his intentions.

Now, as published by ‘Six Page’, it has been the interpreter’s company, Nouvel, which has filed a lawsuit amounting to 252 million euros against the actor, alleging that her ex-husband and his cronies devised a cunning campaign to “take control” of the aforementioned wine business that they share “in retaliation for divorce and custody proceedings”and to “ensure… that Jolie would never see a penny” of the winery’s profits.

In the lawsuit filed by Angelina also details that the protagonist of ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ tried to use the financial participation of the actress to make her sign “a silence clause”why not Could you talk about the reasons why you decided to ask for a divorce?Y requests compensation for the alleged millions that Brad would have spent without any commercial justification and that belonged to the business, such as a recreational pool, which cost a million euros, the construction of a single staircase in the castle, which was rebuilt up to four times and the reconstruction of stone walls with masons brought from Croatia, Some works that, according to what can be read in the lawsuit, were carried out despite the objection of the interpreter.

The court documents were presented this Tuesday in Los Angeles and affirm that after the purchase of Château Miraval by the couple in 2008 for 25 million euros, both spent part of their personal fortune on improving the propertyand they reached an agreement whereby Angelina would be in charge of humanitarian projects, including the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, while the supervision of the French winery would remain in Pitt’s hands.

Either way, It seems that the intersection of demands and accusations between the two for the aforementioned property means that both this conflict and the divorce are still far from being resolved..