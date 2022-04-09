This is the design of the first Pininfarina electric bicycle: integration and high technology – Electric bicycles – Hybrids and Electric

The first electric bicycle designed by the famous Italian bodybuilder Pininfarina, stands out for its component integration in a box carbon in which high technology and sportsmanship come together. “E-voluzione represents a perfect synthesis of our spirit: sporty character and ecological soul. Sporty and dynamic, a harmonic bicycle capable of guaranteeing high performance and great comfort”, he stated. Paolo PininfarinaCEO of the company.

Designed in 2016, Evolution is the first electric bicycle born from a collaboration between Pininfarina and the electric bicycle manufacturer devil, a member of the former Accell Group. The Pininfarina E-voluzione electric bicycle design resulting from this association supposes, as its name indicates, a real evolution in design, technology and performance. This pedal-assist bike is innovative from several points of view.

Its design philosophy is based on a keyword that represents the first innovation of E-voluzione and that today is a design trend for many of the most important brands in the market: integration. Hiding the components inside the frame so that nothing disturbs the general aesthetics is synonymous with high-quality manufacturing that is only present on the highest-end bikes.

The battery, electric motor, handlebars, stem, wiring, lighting system and information display and computer are fully integrated into the frame.

Developed from a holistic design philosophy, all major parts of the bike are perfectly integrated: the battery, with patented technology, the central electric motor, the handlebars and stem, the information screen and the computer, the wiring and the lighting system.

The advantage offered by this high level of integration of each and every one of the components is not only aesthetic but also functional because it means better weight distribution and balance and a more comfortable and efficient driving.

The second innovation is in the material with which both the picture as the pieces that complement it: the fork, seat post and rims. The use of carbon fiber in an autoclave achieves that the layers of fabric are completely compacted, since with the vacuum caused by this tool, a superior curing and hardening of the resin is achieved. The final result, in addition to great resistance, is a very contained weight in relation to that obtained in other electric bicycles since the whole set only weighs 16 kilograms. Its light weight means that the E-voluzione is a more maneuverable bike that offers superior performance.

It also innovates the electrical system that assists pedaling of the cyclist thanks to a central motor signed by the prestigious German brand Brose that is completely integrated into the carbon frame. They are also characterized by their silent running thanks to the use of an internal belt instead of the traditional chain to transmit the movement between the gears that make it up. The Panasonic proprietary battery that feeds it is located inside the frame, although it allows easy removal for recharging. The capacity of almost 500 Wh (13.6 A and 36 V).

The Pininfarina E-voluzione electric bike frame is built in carbon and was developed in three styles: Elegance, Hi-Tech and Dynamic.

In addition, the transmission to the rear wheel also dispenses with the classic link chain to mount a carbon strap that guarantees a quiet and maintenance-free drive. The bike is complete with hydraulic disc brakes and components. Shimano.

Diavelo and Pininfarina developed three E-voluzione models, which they named Elegance, Hi-Tech and Dynamic. All the information about this project can be found on the Pininfarina website.