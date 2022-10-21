News

This is the desperate situation of the evacuated residents of Kherson

Posted at 20:55 ET (00:55 GMT) Thursday, October 20, 2022

This is the desperate situation of the evacuated residents of Kherson playing



3:00

Posted at 20:53 ET (00:53 GMT) Thursday, October 20, 2022

Video: Ukrainian missiles shoot down Russian military convoy


0:47

Posted at 15:40 ET (19:40 GMT) Thursday, October 20, 2022

Watch the intense explosions against an Enerhodar building


0:54

Posted at 12:54 ET (16:54 GMT) Thursday, October 20, 2022

CNN reporter caught up in Russian artillery attack


3:11

Posted at 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

This is how the night bombing in Enerhodar, Ukraine was recorded


0:45

Posted at 15:38 ET (19:38 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The intense work of Kyiv firefighters seen in first person


0:54

Posted at 15:33 ET (19:33 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

This is the drone shot down in Ukraine, which would have been made in Iran


3:03

Posted at 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT) Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Despite having 30% of the infrastructure destroyed, Ukraine hopes to win the war in 6 months


1:23

Posted at 21:05 ET (01:05 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

This was the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system


0:34

Posted at 18:06 ET (22:06 GMT) Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Up to 50 kilos of explosives contain the drones that Russia uses against Ukraine


3:38

