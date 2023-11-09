This is the “detox” juice that helps Salma Hayek maintain her figure

On Instagram, Salma Hayek shared one of her tips for staying beautiful: an orange juice with spices and a “secret” ingredient.

Last updated: 9 November 2023

One of Hollywood’s female beauty icons, Salma Hayek often shares with her followers her “secrets” to staying young and glowing at the age of 57; He shared a juice recipe through Instagram detoxification With which he assures that he takes his morning to the “next level”. What is this about?

Orange juice, turmeric, black pepper and sea buckthorn are the ingredients with which the actress Frieda Prepare this drink to take care of both your health and skin. Next we will tell you how it is prepared and what effect it has.

Juice detoxification By Salma Hayek That Helps You Maintain Your Beauty

“Well, if you want your orange juice to take you to the next step; And the next, and the next…” These are the words with which Salma Hayek starts talking about Juice detoxification She consumes it in her morning, as one of the secrets to maintaining her beauty.

mexican actress Start by getting a base of freshly squeezed orange juice, To which he adds a little turmeric, a pinch of black pepper and the pulp of sea buckthorn fruit.

While preparing, Salma describes the properties of the ingredients; sheds light on Oranges are an important source of vitamin C and turmeric is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory.

Also add a pinch of black pepper to it so that the body absorbs the nutrients from turmeric faster. According to their testimony, this spice makes the drink healthier, as it helps to get the most out of the properties of other ingredients.

secret ingredient

After including Pepper, the actress shared an additional secret to “making yourself more beautiful.” It is a puree of sea buckthorn, a fruit from the Himalayas which he says is a rich source of Omega 7. According to him, this nutrient is “excellent for skin, hair, nails, everything!”

Sea buckthorn contains 15 times more vitamin C than oranges. And although it does not contain collagen, it helps the body to produce more” – adds the actress.

Are the benefits of this juice true? detoxification,

We set out to find out how true the qualities Salma Hayek describes about this drink are. for a start, It should be remembered that the concept detoxification It’s more than a strategy Marketing,

There are no drinks, foods or supplements that can encourage detoxification of the body. In a healthy person, organs such as the liver, kidneys and colon are responsible for removing toxins as part of their natural functions.

This clarification is relevant, as the drink was touted as an aide to detoxification, despite the fact that the actress does not mention these properties in her videos.

Now, it is true that including it in the context of a healthy diet can provide many benefits. A glass of freshly squeezed orange juice fulfills the daily requirement of vitamin C. What does the body need? In addition, it also provides other antioxidants like flavonoids.

Due to these characteristics, its consumption is associated with both disease prevention and good skin health. Specifically, it is positive for adequate collagen production.

Turmeric, on the other hand, is one of the most valuable spices in traditional medicine. In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, It is considered to have antioxidant, antimutagenic and antimicrobial properties. Therefore, including it in the diet prevents diseases.

In relation to beauty, one of its bioactive compounds, curcumin, has been linked to the prevention of premature aging, reduction of hyperpigmentation, and control of acne.

And is it true that black pepper improves the absorption of nutrients in turmeric and enhances its properties? Yes! As detailed in a publication UMass Chan Medical School, Black pepper contains piperine, An active ingredient that increases the bioavailability of turmeric and its curcumin.

Sea buckthorn: an ally for beauty?

The ingredient that attracts most attention in juice detoxification The Yellow Thorn is by Salma Hayek. Although it seems hyperbolic to say that it contains 15 times more vitamin C than orange juice, this statement is not far from the truth.

it is estimated that Each 100 gram serving contains approximately 400 mg of vitamin C. Furthermore, it is a source of other bioactive compounds such as carotenoids, polyphenols, fatty acids and phytosterols.

All these substances are related to skin care. Its absorption promotes collagen production and helps prevent the negative effects of oxidative stress, which is the main trigger of premature aging.

And if that wasn’t enough, They have anti-obesity, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, neuroprotective, hepatoprotective, and cardioprotective effects. Which have been linked to a variety of other health benefits.

A healthy drink, but not a miracle

The fact that Salma Hayek promotes this juice as one of her beauty secrets does not mean that its effects are miraculous. You must take care of this The actress follows a complete routine to maintain her figure and beauty., From a complete and balanced diet to regular yoga practice and some exercise.

having said that, If you decide to try the drink, just consider it a supplement to your diet. As you can see, it is true that the ingredients used are healthy and rich in nutrients beneficial for the body and skin.

