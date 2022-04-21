This is the diagnosis that Paulina Rubio’s mother faces

the mother of Pauline Rubio, Susana Dosamantes faces one of the most difficult moments of her life, being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The first actress is undergoing treatment in Miami, Florida to face the difficult disease.

“It is true that Susana Dosamantes It has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she is following the treatment but was not hospitalized. She’s going to the hospital to follow the chemotherapies it “confirmed Alejandra Palomera, manager Dosamantes People magazine in Spanish.

The actress of great Mexican soap operas decided to break the silence and speak for the first time about his health, Well, despite going through this terrible disease, his interest is that the public be informed of “his own voice” and thus avoid “false and unnecessary speculation.”

The mother of the “Golden Girl” he shared the magazine of social “Who” a statement which gave more information about the diagnosis he received in recent weeks, adding that family bond with their children and grandchildren and his inner circle have allowed to take this diagnosis better way.

He confirmed that his treatment is taking him at the Mount Sinai Medical Center, United States, since temporarily Pauline Rubio He is also in that country for the “Perrísimas” tour that he has a duet with Alejandra Guzmán and the lawsuit he faces for custody of the “Golden Girl’s” youngest son.

Although the information is public, the Rubio family asked for discretion on the matter and to avoid falling into false information or speculation. “We ask our colleagues in the press, in the most attentive way, the respect that this type of situation deserves, avoiding false and unnecessary speculation.”

“We will keep you informed as it evolves and we thank in advance all the expressions of support and affection he received, “he concluded.