This is the disease that could cause your dog’s urine

Different animals can transmit leptospirosis, including pets such as dogs, farm animals, or wild animals.

This disease spreads through puddles or urine marks left by infected animals. Photo: Shutterstock.

The urine of the dogs could be a risk to human health, because these animals pets use their sense of smell to interact with the world, they can sometimes contract the bacterium leptospirosis, which can make people sick.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention DiseasesCDC, leptospirosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections of the kidneys, liver, brain, lungs, or heart.

There are two common ways to get leptospirosis. The first is by drinking or having contact with water or soil that has been contaminated by urine or body fluids animals infected and the second is being exposed to urine or body fluids animals infected.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health indicated that humans are exposed to this bacteriumthey could develop the symptoms of a two week flu and could spread leptospirosis to others.

This disease is found in many mammals, it spreads through the puddles or urine marks left by the animals infected. Rats or raccoons are the main carriers and if a pet comes into contact with the urine from an infected animal, it is likely that it will also become infected.

People who work outdoors or with animals may be at increased risk of infection, for example the following:

Peasants or farmers

miners

sewer workers

slaughterhouse workers

Veterinarians and caregivers animals

Fishermen and people who work with fish

dairy farm workers

Military personnel

People who engage in outdoor freshwater activities may also face increased risk.

Among these activities are:

To swim

go rafting

go kayaking

To prevent this from happening, it is important to have proper hygiene in pets. It is important to wash your hands after coming into contact with any object or animal that has been in contact with the urine.

The treatment includes first the diagnosis of the disease and is based on antibiotics to cure the patient. The CDC specifies that treatment is effective when started early.

